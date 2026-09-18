260 MADISON Exhibition to Bring More Than 50 Artists to Midtown Manhattan

260 Madison, is a temporary, two-month, artist-run exhibition bringing together more than 50 artists and artist collaborations, featuring a mix of established names and up-and-coming, next-generation talent, across two spaces at AmTrustRE's 260 Madison Avenue office tower at Madison Avenue and 39th Street.

Co-curated by artists Dayana Matasheva, Edson Niebla Rodríguez, and Shaina Tabak, the exhibition will occupy a former Duane Reade storefront at street level and an entire 23,000-square-foot former office floor on the building's 14th level.

Working across sculpture, new media and video, participating artists, many with ties to Columbia University School of the Arts, will intervene in a site shaped by the spatial condition architect Rem Koolhaas described as 'Junkspace.' At street level, art will replace the former store's merchandise, appearing amid toxic-green paint and surviving lightboxes reading 'WHAT I NEED NOW' and 'HOW I LOOK.' The environment recalls the concealed propaganda in John Carpenter's They Live.

Visitors will then be escorted to the 14th-floor space, where exposed HVAC systems, removed fixtures and corporate-logo wallpaper will form the setting for works examining control, surveillance, artificial intelligence, extraction and the systems shaping how people work, move and live.

Participating artists include Adam Basanta, Alisa Berger, Alison Nguyen, Anthony Discenza, Baris Cavusoglu, Ben Gould, Ben Shirken, Brian Oakes, Cato Ouyang, Char Jeré & Eugene Jung, Chris Crary, Clare Koury, Dana Dawud & angelicism01, David Humphrey, Dahlia Bloomstone, DemonLovers Inc., Dexter Barker-Glenn, Eva & Franco Mattes, Grayson Cox, Greg Carideo, Ivana Dama, Jennifer Coates, Jon Kessler, Josh Kline, Kari Cholnoky, Kristin Walsh, Kylie Mitchell, Leigh Ledare, Liz Magic Laser, Luke Murphy, Magdalena Petroni, Matt Mullican, Maya Man, Michael Candy, Michelle Segre, Miguel Gallego, Miles Scharff, Rachel Rossin, Ryan Decker, Ruba Al-Sweel, S.A. Mayer, Sarah Holloway, Sasha Fishman & John Dillard, Shaina Tabak, Simon Denny, Soomin Kang, Sophie Jung, Theresa Tomi Faison, Thomas Liu Le Lann, Yasue Maetake, Yehwan Song, and Zarina Nares.

WHEN:

Press Preview: September 24, 2026, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Opening Reception: September 24, 2026, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Exhibition On View: September 24 through November 22, 2026; hours are Friday through Sunday, 12:00 p.m. - 6 p.m.

WHERE:

260 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016 (*Madison Avenue and 39th Street)

TICKETS:

Tickets are not required. The event is free and open to the public.

ABOUT THE SETTING:

Owned by AmTrustRE, 260 Madison Avenue is a 22-story, 570,000-square-foot office building undergoing a comprehensive repositioning. Temporarily staged within spaces awaiting their next phase, the exhibition uses the building's history, architecture and ongoing transformation as both its setting and a point of departure.

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