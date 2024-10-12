Photos: New York Premiere Of GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL at CM Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cast Album that topped the charts during the pandemic comes to life on stage in New York at the CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale! The New York Premiere of Goosebumps The Musical: The Phantom of the Auditorium, presented by CM Performing Arts Family Theatre, will run October 13 - 20. Check out photos below!

Mounting this production is Patrick Campbell (Director), Rich Giordano (Music Director), and making their CM Choreographer Debut, Ruben Fernandez.

The Cast is comprised of Long Island Theatre Notables joined by an ensemble of rising stars in the Long Island Theatre Scene. Leading the cast is Rebecca Martowski and Courtney O'Shea splitting the role of Brooke Rodgers (voiced by Krystina Alabado on the Cast Recording), AJ Lawrence as Zeke Matthews (voiced by Will Roland on the Cast Recording), Kristi Kahen and Sarah Minto splitting the role of Tina Powell (voiced by Stephanie Styles on the Cast Recording), Samantha Free as Ms. Walker (voiced by Sheryl Lee Ralph on the Cast Recording), Brendan Noble as Emile (voiced by Alex Brightman on the Cast Recording), and Keith Jones as Brian Colson (voiced by Noah Gavin on the Cast Recording. Rounding out the Ensemble is: Olivia Cartagena, Aubrey Gulle, Isabella Harvey, Katie Oterson, Juliana Sclafani, and Julia Villani

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Brooke and Zeke are thrilled to learn that they've won the starring roles in the new school musical - a mysterious production called The Phantom. But when strange, seemingly supernatural events begin interrupting rehearsals, the friends begin to wonder whether the show they're acting in might be cursed. In the slightly spooky, family-friendly world of Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium, Brooke and Zeke must race to find out whether they're being haunted by ghosts or hoodwinked by pranksters.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Box Office during office hours at (631) 218-2810 or online at https://www.cmpac.com/shows/goosebumps/.

