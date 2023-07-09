Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon

Performances run through August 27, 2023.

By: Jul. 09, 2023

 The Argyle Theatre  presented GREASE, directed and choreographed by Eugenio Contenti with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. It will be performed from July 6, 2023, through August 27, 2023.

 The opening night was celebrated on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 7:30 PM. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Here is Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’," “It's Raining on Prom Night," and “Born to Hand Jive.” An eight-year run on Broadway, two subsequent revivals, and innumerable school and community and regional productions place Grease among the world's most popular musicals. 

The cast is led by Jake Goz* (Regional: Footloose) as Danny Zuko, Ellie Smith* (Regional: Grease, RENT) as Sandy Dumbrowski, Allie Re* (Off Broadway: Intentions) as Betty Rizzo, Mike Bindeman (Regional: The Lightning Thief) as Kenickie with Alex Colavecchio (Regional: Joseph and The Amazing…), Matthew Drinkwater (Regional: Spring Awakening, West Side Story), Jasmine Gobourne (Regional: Guys and Dolls, Argyle Theatre’s Rock of Ages), Sophie Hardy, Jesse Lynn Harte (National Tour: Legally Blonde), Ian Charles Hayes (Regional: State Fair), Nicolas Hermick (Off Broadway: Stranger Sings), Mekhi Holloway* (National Tour: Blues Clues, Argyle Theatre’s  Rock of Ages), Katelyn Lauria  (NY: Once Bitten, Argyle Theatre’s Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Jocelyn Lonquist (National Tour: A Charlie Brown Christmas), Shannan Lydon (Argyle Theatre's West Side Story), Jojo Minasi (Argyle Theatre's Footloose, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Terry Palasz* (Regional:  My Fair Lady), Conor Stepnowski (Argyle Theatre's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Cabaret, The Little Mermaid), Matt Webb (Argyle Theatre's Disney’s Beauty and the Beast) and Galvin Yuan (Regional: Urinetown, Spring Awakening). 

The creative team includes Set Design by Steven Velasquez, Lighting Design by Christopher Chambers, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, and Make-up Co-Design by Peter Fogel and Samantha Naso, Props Design by Callie Hester, Music Coordinator Russ Brown, Assistant Director and Dance Captain Jojo Minasi, Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn*, with Assistant Stage Manager  Gianna Durante, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kaufmann, Assistant General Manager of Production Alison Savino.   The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.  

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Grease at The Argyle Theatre

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Dylan Perlman (Executive Producer and Managing Partner)

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Mark Perlman (Executive Producer and Managing Partner)

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Savannah Marrero and Mark Perlman

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
The Cast of Grease that includes-Jake Goz, Ellie Smith, Allie Re, Mike Bindeman, Ian Charles Hayes, Terry Palasz, Jocelyn Lonquist, Alex Colavecchio, Katelyn Anne Lauria, Nicolas Hermick, Matthew Drinkwater Mekhi Holloway, Sophie Hardy, Jesse Lynn Harte, Conor Stepnowski, Mat Webb, Galvin Yuan and Jasmine Gobourne

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Matthew Drinkwater, Sophie Hardy, Jake Goz, Ellie Smith, Mike Bindeman and Allie Re

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Katelyn Ann Lauria, Allie Re, Sophie Hardy, Alex Colavecchio. Sophie Hardy and Ellie Smith

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Jake Goz, Mekhi Holloway, Matthew Drinkwater, Nicolas Hermick, Mike Bindeman, Mat Webb and Conor Stepnowski

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Katelyn Ann Lauria and Mekhi Holloway

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Alex Colavecchio and Matthew Drinkwater

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Jake Goz and Ellie Smith

The Cast of Grease that includes-Jake Goz, Ellie Smith, Allie Re, Mike Bindeman, Ian Charles Hayes, Terry Palasz, Jocelyn Lonquist, Alex Colavecchio, Katelyn Anne Lauria, Nicolas Hermick, Matthew Drinkwater Mekhi Holloway, Sophie Hardy, Jesse Lynn Harte, Conor Stepnowski, Mat Webb, Galvin Yuan and Jasmine Gobourne

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon The Cast of Grease that includes-Jake Goz, Ellie Smith, Allie Re, Mike Bindeman, Ian Charles Hayes, Terry Palasz, Jocelyn Lonquist, Alex Colavecchio, Katelyn Anne Lauria, Nicolas Hermick, Matthew Drinkwater Mekhi Holloway, Sophie Hardy, Jesse Lynn Harte, Conor Stepnowski, Mat Webb, Galvin Yuan and Jasmine Gobourne

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Terry Palasz and Conor Stepnowski

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Sophie Hardy, Ian Charles Hayes and Jesse Lynn Harte

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Mike Bindeman and Allie Re

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Jake Goz and Ellie Smith

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Jake Goz

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Ellie Smith

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon The Cast of Grease that includes-Jake Goz, Ellie Smith, Allie Re, Mike Bindeman, Ian Charles Hayes, Terry Palasz, Jocelyn Lonquist, Alex Colavecchio, Katelyn Anne Lauria, Nicolas Hermick, Matthew Drinkwater Mekhi Holloway, Sophie Hardy, Jesse Lynn Harte, Conor Stepnowski, Mat Webb, Galvin Yuan and Jasmine Gobourne

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Mike Bindeman, Jake Goz, Ellie Smith, Allie Re, Terry Palasz and Sophie Hardy

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon The Cast of Grease that includes-Jake Goz, Ellie Smith, Allie Re, Mike Bindeman, Ian Charles Hayes, Terry Palasz, Jocelyn Lonquist, Alex Colavecchio, Katelyn Anne Lauria, Nicolas Hermick, Matthew Drinkwater Mekhi Holloway, Sophie Hardy, Jesse Lynn Harte, Conor Stepnowski, Mat Webb, Galvin Yuan and Jasmine Gobourne

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Jake Goz

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Ellie Smith

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Allie Re

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Jesse Lynn Harte, Conor Stepnowski, Mike Bindeman and Jake Goz

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Mike Bindeman, Jake Goz, Ellie Smith and Allie Re

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Ellie Smith and Allie Re

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon The Cast of Grease that includes-Jake Goz, Ellie Smith, Allie Re, Mike Bindeman, Ian Charles Hayes, Terry Palasz, Jocelyn Lonquist, Alex Colavecchio, Katelyn Anne Lauria, Nicolas Hermick, Matthew Drinkwater Mekhi Holloway, Sophie Hardy, Jesse Lynn Harte, Conor Stepnowski, Mat Webb, Galvin Yuan and Jasmine Gobourne




