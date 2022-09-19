Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Theatre Three's GUYS AND DOLLS

Performances run through October 22.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Theatre Three kicks-off its 52nd season with GUYS AND DOLLS. Considered the perfect musical of Broadway's Golden Age, this delightful romp gambles in luck and love from Times Square to Havana.

High rollers and low characters from Damon Runyon's mythical New York are joyously presented in Frank Loesser's bold and brassy score, featuring "Luck Be a Lady," "I've Never Been in Love Before," and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat." An award-winning classic for the entire family!

Photo Credit: Brian Hoerger, Theatre Three Productions

Sari Feldman and the Hot Box Girls

Sari Feldman and the Hot Box Girls

Sari Feldman and Steven Uilhlein

Michael Butera and Rachel Greenblatt

Cast

Cast

Linda May, Kevin Shaw, Michael Butera, Rachel Greenblatt

Kevin Shaw

Kevin Shaw, Rachel Greenblatt

Kevin Shaw and cast

Kevin Shaw and cast

Kevin Shaw and cast

Finn MacDevitt and cast

Finn MacDevitt and cast

Angelo Dibiase, Steven Uihlein

Cast

Finn MacDevitt and cast

Aaron Mor, Steven Uihlein, Finn MacDevitt

Aaron Mor, Steven Uihlein, Finn MacDevitt

Aaron Mor, Angelo Dibiase, Finn MacDevitt

Cast

Cast

Steven Uihlein, Sari Feldman

Steven Uihlein, Kevin Shaw

Steven Uihlein, and cast

Steven Uihlein, and cast

Cast

Sari Feldman and the Hot Box Girls

Sari Feldman and the Hot Box Girls


