Photos: First Look at Theatre Three's GUYS AND DOLLS

Theatre Three kicks-off its 52nd season with GUYS AND DOLLS. Considered the perfect musical of Broadway's Golden Age, this delightful romp gambles in luck and love from Times Square to Havana.

High rollers and low characters from Damon Runyon's mythical New York are joyously presented in Frank Loesser's bold and brassy score, featuring "Luck Be a Lady," "I've Never Been in Love Before," and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat." An award-winning classic for the entire family!

Performances run through October 22.

Photo Credit: Brian Hoerger, Theatre Three Productions