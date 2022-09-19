Photos: First Look at Theatre Three's GUYS AND DOLLS
Performances run through October 22.
Theatre Three kicks-off its 52nd season with GUYS AND DOLLS. Considered the perfect musical of Broadway's Golden Age, this delightful romp gambles in luck and love from Times Square to Havana.
High rollers and low characters from Damon Runyon's mythical New York are joyously presented in Frank Loesser's bold and brassy score, featuring "Luck Be a Lady," "I've Never Been in Love Before," and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat." An award-winning classic for the entire family!
Photo Credit: Brian Hoerger, Theatre Three Productions
Sari Feldman and the Hot Box Girls
Sari Feldman and Steven Uilhlein
Michael Butera and Rachel Greenblatt
Cast
Linda May, Kevin Shaw, Michael Butera, Rachel Greenblatt
Kevin Shaw
Kevin Shaw, Rachel Greenblatt
Kevin Shaw and cast
Kevin Shaw and cast
Kevin Shaw and cast
Finn MacDevitt and cast
Finn MacDevitt and cast
Angelo Dibiase, Steven Uihlein
Finn MacDevitt and cast
Aaron Mor, Steven Uihlein, Finn MacDevitt
Aaron Mor, Steven Uihlein, Finn MacDevitt
Aaron Mor, Angelo Dibiase, Finn MacDevitt
Steven Uihlein, Sari Feldman
Steven Uihlein, Kevin Shaw
Steven Uihlein, and cast
Steven Uihlein, and cast
Sari Feldman and the Hot Box Girls