Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Performances run through August 27, 2023.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon Photo 1 Photos: GREASE Opens at The Argyle Theatre Babylon
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Theatre Photo 3 Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Theatre
Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night Photo 4 Photos: The Cast of Argyle Theatre's GREASE Celebrates Opening Night

 The Argyle Theatre presents GREASE, directed and choreographed by Eugenio Contenti with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances run through August 27, 2023. Check out all new photos below!

Here is Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’," “It's Raining on Prom Night," and “Born to Hand Jive.” An eight-year run on Broadway, two subsequent revivals, and innumerable school and community and regional productions place Grease among the world's most popular musicals.

The cast is led by Jake Goz* (Regional: Footloose) as Danny Zuko, Ellie Smith* (Regional: Grease, RENT) as Sandy Dumbrowski, Allie Re* (Off Broadway: Intentions) as Betty Rizzo, Mike Bindeman (Regional: The Lightning Thief) as Kenickie with Alex Colavecchio (Regional: Joseph and The Amazing…), Matthew Drinkwater (Regional: Spring Awakening, West Side Story), Jasmine Gobourne (Regional: Guys and Dolls, Argyle Theatre’s Rock of Ages), Sophie Hardy, Jesse Lynn Harte (National Tour: Legally Blonde), Ian Charles Hayes (Regional: State Fair), Nicolas Hermick (Off Broadway: Stranger Sings), Mekhi Holloway* (National Tour: Blues Clues, Argyle Theatre’s  Rock of Ages), Katelyn Lauria  (NY: Once Bitten, Argyle Theatre’s Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Jocelyn Lonquist (National Tour: A Charlie Brown Christmas), Shannan Lydon (Argyle Theatre's West Side Story), Jojo Minasi (Argyle Theatre's Footloose, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Terry Palasz* (Regional:  My Fair Lady), Conor Stepnowski (Argyle Theatre's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Cabaret, The Little Mermaid), Matt Webb (Argyle Theatre's Disney’s Beauty and the Beast) and Galvin Yuan (Regional: Urinetown, Spring Awakening). 

The creative team includes Set Design by Steven Velasquez , Lighting Design by Christopher Chambers, Costume Design by Peter Fogel , Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, and Make-up Co-Design by Peter Fogel and Samantha Naso, Props Design by Callie Hester , Music Coordinator Russ Brown , Assistant Director and Dance Captain Jojo Minasi , Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn*, with Assistant Stage Manager  Gianna Durante, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kaufmann, Assistant General Manager of Production Alison Savino.   The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA .  

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre

Photos: First Look at GREASE at the Argyle Theatre



RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
BETTER THAN EZRA Comes to the Patchogue Theatre in November Photo
BETTER THAN EZRA Comes to the Patchogue Theatre in November

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Better Than Ezra on Saturday, November 4 at 8 p.m. 

2
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023 Photo
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Summer Gala 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts held its Summer Gala on Saturday, July 8, at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor with Lifetime Achievement Awards honoring Julie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

3
Off-Broadways TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST! Comes To Port Washington Photo
Off-Broadway's TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST! Comes To Port Washington

Producer Gene Dinapoli has announced that he's bringing back Peter Fogel's auto-biographical off-Broadway solo comedy 'Til Death Do Us Part... You First!' to Port Washington's Jeanne Rimsky Theater at the Landmark on Main on Sept. 30 at 8 PM.

4
Cast Announced For A BRONX TALE At CM Performing Arts Center Photo
Cast Announced For A BRONX TALE At CM Performing Arts Center

The CM Performing Arts Center has announced their upcoming cast of A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL, running August 12 to 26 in their Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP Video
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Video
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kristin Chenoweth
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (8/05-8/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
The Gateway Playhouse (6/16-7/16)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (12/02-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Performances at King Rufus Park
King Rufus Park (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville - 3 PM
John W. Engeman Theater (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Bronx Tale
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (8/12-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marian McPartland Documentary to Screen at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
John W. Engeman Theater (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chris Milo to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
John W. Engeman Theater (7/23-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You