Photos: First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre

The production is running until December 19 in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

Nov. 21, 2021  

Get a first look at Disney's Beauty and the Beast in The Beast, running in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre next month!

CM Performing Arts Center Presents: Disney's Beauty and the Beast, sponsored in part by NY 529 College Savings Plan.

The production is running until December 19 in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre, located at 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY.

For more information, go to: https://cmpac.com/event/beautyandthebeast/

Photo Credit: Joey Pasion / Dr. Photo Photography

The Townspeople

Gaston (Thomas H Anderson), LeFou (Jordan Yates)

Belle (Lainee Jentz), Maurice (Jonathan Geffner)

Maurice (Jonathan Geffner)

Cogsworth (Brian Frank), Lumiere (Ryan Nolin), Maurice (Jonathan Geffner)

Maurice (Jonathan Geffner), Babette (Adriana Michelle Scheer)

Mrs. Potts (Jannet Kim), Maurice (Jonathan Geffner), Chip (Kendyl Thakral), Babette (Adriana Michelle Scheer), Lumiere (Ryan Nolin)

Gaston (Thomas H Anderson), The Silly Girls (Brooke Miranda, Abbey Rice, Steffy Jolin)

The Silly Girls (Brooke Miranda, Abbey Rice, Steffy Jolin)

Gaston (Thomas H Anderson), Belle (Lainee Jentz)

Belle (Lainee Jentz)

Belle (Lainee Jentz), Le Fou (Jordan Yates)

Mrs. Potts (Jannet Kim), Chip (Kendyl Thakral)

Belle (Lainee Jentz), Maurice (Jonathan Geffner)

Belle (Lainee Jentz)

Belle (Lainee Jentz), Madame de la Grande Bouche (Samantha Free)

Mrs. Potts (Jannet Kim), Belle (Lainee Jentz)

Gaston (Thomas H Anderson)

Gaston (Thomas H Anderson)

Beast (Peter J Osterman)

Babette (Adriana Michelle Scheer), Lumiere (Ryan Nolin)

Belle (Lainee Jentz), Lumiere (Ryan Nolin), Cogsworth (Brian Frank), Mrs. Potts (Jannet Kim)

Belle ( Lainee Jentz)

Lumiere (Ryan Nolin), Belle (Lainee Jentz)

Beast (Peter J Osterman)


