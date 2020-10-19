Photo Flash: LongHouse Reserve Celebrates Family Day and Dahlia Day!

LongHouse Reserve, the East Hampton sculpture garden, welcomed guests for two socially distant outdoor events on Saturday.

LongHouse Reserve, the East Hampton sculpture garden, welcomed guests for two socially distant outdoor events on Saturday October 10, Family Day and Dahlia Day.

Beginning in the early afternoon, grandparents and parents with children of all ages arrived in staggered groups for the annual free event including yoga and an art workshop. Adding to the fun, the nearby Quogue Wildlife Reserve shared a live owl and giant turtle. A family treasure hunt included a search for artworks and educational questions.

Later Dahlia Day was in full swing and featured events with Frances Palmer the noted gardener, photographer, and potter. She signed every copy on hand of her new book, Francis Palmer: Life in the Studio, followed by an interactive flower arranging workshop. LongHouse's gardens proudly features over 40 varieties of gorgeous, colorful dahlias.

Guests were from the local community including the Wilson family, behind cancer foundation Candlelighters NYC. Present LongHouse board members were Dianne Benson, Nina Gillman, and Sheri Donghia. LongHouse's very own Matko Tomicic, Wendy VanDeusen, Selena Rothwell, and Holger Winenga remained on hand throughout the day.

LongHouse is a 16-acre sculpture garden where nature and art come together. Founded by Jack Lenor Larsen, its collections, sculpture, programs, and gardens reflect world culture and foster a creative life for visitors of all ages and every level of appreciation. Featuring pieces from Buckminster Fuller, Sol LeWitt, Yoko Ono and Willem de Kooning, to name only a few. Currently on special exhibition is Ai Weiwei's Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads: Bronze.

LongHouse autumn hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11am-12:15pm, 1-2:15pm, 2:30-3:45pm. For more see: https://longhouse.org.

