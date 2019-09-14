Photo Flash: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at the Argyle Theatre

Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre presents the hit Broadway musical The Full Monty with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and book by Terrence McNally, based on the 1997 film of the same name. Performances began September 12, 2019 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island). Opening Night is Saturday evening, September 14, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. The Full Monty is sponsored by The Post Office Café (Babylon). Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Directed by Evan Pappas, with choreography by Eugenio Contenti and music direction by Ethan Andersen, the cast will feature Eddie Egan as Jerry Lukowski, with principal cast members David Borum as Buddy "Keno" Walsh, Brayden Bratti as Nathan Lukowski, Hunter Brown as Ethan Girard, John Hickok as Harold Nichols, Hannah M. James as Pam Lukowski, Jacob Karp alternating in the role of Nathan Lukowski, Kyra Leeds as Vicki Nichols, Pat Moran as Malcolm MacGregor, Milton Craig Nealy as Noah "Horse" T. Simmons, Max Wilcox as Dave Bukatinsky, Kristine Zbornik as Jennette Burmeister, and Nicole Zelka as Georgia Bukatinsky. They will be joined by ensemble membersSean Cullen Carroll, Luke Dombroski, Emily Durand, Katherine Fletcher, Malcolm Franklin, Kaisha Huguley, Michelle Rubino, andJames Schultz.

Based on the cult hit film of the same name, The Full Monty, a ten-time Tony Award nominee, is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. The powerhouse team of Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and David Yazbek (Tootsie)cooks up.

While spying on their wives at a "Girls' Night Out," a group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo sees how much they enjoy watching male strippers. Jealous, out of work and feeling emasculated, the men come up with a bold and unclothed way to make some quick cash. In preparing, they find themselves extremely exposed; not merely physically but emotionally. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness and prejudices, the men come to discover that they're stronger as a group, and the strength that they find in each other gives them the individual courage to "let it go."

The Full Monty is a story full of heart. Right to the end, audiences will be wondering if these lovable misfits will really pull it off. With a raucous mix of razor-sharp humor and toe-tapping pizzazz, this heartwarming, upbeat comedy is an absolute don't-miss-it event!

The creative team includes Set Design by Front Row Theatrical, Costume & Wig Design by Peter Fogel, Lighting Design by Graham Kindred, Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr. Props and Production Coordination by Alison Savino. The Technical Director is Michael Kauffman. TheProduction Stage Manager is Krista Swan with Assistant Stage Manager Julianna Cricchio. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

The Full Monty will play the following performance schedule: Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. with a Special Added Performance on Wednesday evening, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: There are no Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday performances.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for The Full Monty are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You