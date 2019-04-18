Photo Coverage: Renovations at the North Fork Community Theatre

Building on a tradition. That has been the credo of the North Fork Community Theatre (NFCT) for quite some time now. The uplifting story starts in 1956 with an advert calling for people interested in starting an amateur theatre. After years of performing in schools on the north fork of Long Island, they moved into their current building in 1961.

In 2012, as their lease was up, NFCT's fundraising and a match from Emilie and Michael Corey allowed them to purchase the building they call home. This home is a former church built in 1830, and much work was needed. NFCT then launched the renovation phase of the campaign in 2013 and have since been making repairs.

They recently took a break from their shows to focus on the restorations that they are vastly doing themselves. They've upgraded their technology, put in an orchestra pit, improved the dressing rooms, and added nine feet to the stage to name a few things. Volunteers are helping with the painting and cleaning working through the weekends.

The will of the NFCT is inspiring and many thanks to Mary, President of the NFCT, for taking me on a tour of the building. Shows at the Mattituck theatre will resume on May 16th with The Drowsy Chaperone. For more information about his beautiful venue, please visit www.nfct.com. Below are pictures of the renovations thus far.

Photos: The North Fork Community Theatre





