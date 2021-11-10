Patchogue Theatre Announces Six New Shows for 2022

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announced six new shows for 2022. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Patchogue Theatre currently requires patrons to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend events. All patrons are encouraged to wear masks, as per CDC Guidance. View our COVID-19 Policy for details and acceptable forms of proof.

The first new show scheduled for 2022 is Marky Ramone "My Life as a Ramone" on Saturday, Feb 5 at 8:00pm. Marky Ramone is best known for the 15 years he spent drumming for the legendary Ramones. In this spoken word event, the last surviving Ramone tells the story "My Life as a RAMONE " Presented in conjunction with The Bowery Presents. Tickets range between $27.50-$45 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org.

The next new show is Ruben Sings Luther on Valentine's Eve, Sunday, February 13 at 7:00pm. There will never be another Luther Vandross, and no other voice comes closer to him than Ruben Studdard, the remarkable singer who was hailed as the "Next Luther" during his American Idol run, and was nominated for a Grammy for singing "Superstar." Tickets range between $35-$65 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org.

Al Jardine Family & Friends Tour with Carnie and Wendy Wilson plus Matt Jardine comes to the Theatre on Friday, March 4 at 8:00pm. Co-founding member of The Beach Boys Al Jardine in a very special show featuring Carnie & Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips and Al's son, Matt Jardine. Audiences will enjoy legendary hits of The Beach Boys, including "Help Me", "Rhonda", "California Girls", "I Get Around", "God Only Knows", and "Good Vibrations" to name a few. The show will also feature the Wilson Phillips catalogue, including "Hold On", "The Dream is Still Alive", "You're In Love", "Impulsive", and "Release Me." Tickets range between $55-$75 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org.

Then in April, Colin Hay, the globally renowned songwriter/lead vocalist for Men at Work, comes to Patchogue Theatre on Friday, April 1 at 8:00pm. Colin Hay formed Men at Work in the middle of 1979 and went on to become a multi platinum selling music act, and won a Grammy for best new artist in 1982. He has written and released some 13 solo albums, the latest being "I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself." Tickets range between $35-$65 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org.

Also in April, Peabo Bryson brings his legendary voice of love to the Theatre on Sunday, April 3 at 7:00pm. A two-time Grammy Award-winner, Peabo Bryson is widely recognized R&B stars of the genre with classic songs like "If Ever You're in My Arms Again," "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love," "Beauty and The Beast," "A Whole New World," and more. Tickets range between $39-$89 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org.

At the end of April is Journeyman, a tribute to Eric Clapton, on Saturday, April 23 at 8:00pm. In honor of his biggest musical influence (Eric Clapton), Shaun Hague has been making waves with his Journeyman show - A Tribute to Eric Clapton. His career has also seen him sharing the stage with Amos Lee, John Waite, Terra Naomi, performing on Jay Leno and sitting in with John Fogerty. Tickets range between $29-$49 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org.