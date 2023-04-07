New Summer Camps For Kids, Teens, and Adults Come to Bay Street

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the addition of three new summer camps to join its already robust lineup of engaging and exciting education opportunities this upcoming July and August. Three weeklong camps focusing on screenwriting, on-camera acting, and dramaturgy, led by industry professionals, are now open for registration.



All week-long camps are held Monday through Friday. Registration is $450 and can be made through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



The First Ten Pages: A Screenwriting Workshop with Matthew Kozlark

July 10-14

1 to 4 p.m.

Ages 13 to 17



On-Camera Intensive with SJ Allocco-St. Germain

July 31-August 4

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ages 8 to 18



The Our Town Project: A Theatrical Study and Staged Reading

August 28-September 1

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Ages 16 and up



The First Ten Pages will take a look at the opening pages of a number of successful scripts, both new and old, to learn how to craft that all-important exposition-beyond which an underwhelmed reader will never venture. How does one structure and pace the first page or two to hook the reader into continuing? What should be accomplished in a script by the bottom of page ten-and how to do it? What are some examples of scripts that defy-with wildly successful results-all of the conventional rules-and how do they get away with it? What makes a good title? Such are some of the questions that will be answered.



On-Camera Intensive with SJ Allocco-St. Germain will take a look at the business of auditions, on-camera acting, and the process of putting together resumes, headshots, and reels. The week will proceed with audition warmups and techniques, including lessons in improvisation, and will walk participants through the process of attending commercial auditions, lead and co-star auditioning, and how to prepare for callbacks.



The Our Town Project explores Thornton Wilder's classic play Our Town, called by the celebrated American playwright, Edward Albee, "the greatest American play ever written." Participants will spend the week studying all key aspects of the play including its themes, production history, casting choices, and contemporary resonance, culminating at the end of the week with a final staged reading of the play, open for all friends and family to attend.



Matthew Kozlark is a writer based in Los Angeles. His tennis thriller The Qualifier is currently in development. His writing has been recognized by Amazon Audible's Emerging Playwrights Fund, a James Patterson Fellowship, a Pflughaupt Fellowship, and the Wright and Willets Prizes. He served for two years as a judge for the Iowa Short Fiction Award. He has led seminars and writing workshops for students at the Pierrepont School in Westport, CT and the Deep Center in Savannah, GA. He has a BA from Yale University and an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop.



SJ Allocco-St. Germain is a casting director who began her casting career 10 years ago, as a casting assistant with Jennifer Euston Casting, working on hit shows, including Orange is the New Black and Girls. She quickly worked her way up to associate casting director, where she played an active role in casting an impressive range of tv shows and films, including The Sex Lives of College Girls, Dickinson, Glow, and the Oscar-nominated film, Can you Ever Forgive Me? SJ's most recent title in the casting world is casting director. Some of her casting director projects include: Friends From College, SNAP, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and the Emmy-nominated Roku anthology series, Immoral Compass. Expanding upon her casting success, SJ is co-founder of a production company, Tiny Office Productions (TOPS). Their first feature, Love...Reconsidered, was recently sold and will premiere in late 2023.



Allen O'Reilly is the Director of Education and Community Outreach at Bay Street Theater. He has been an educator and professional actor for over thirty years. He has served as Artistic Director at Young Audiences of Atlanta, Education Director at Georgia Shakespeare and most recently Education Programs Manager at Cleveland Play House. While at Georgia Shakespeare, Allen directed touring productions of: Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, Julius Caesar, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. In addition, for Georgia Shakespeare's Children's Theater Allen directed Jungle Book, The Frog Prince, The Emperor and The Nightingale and Mighty Myths and Legends! While at Bay Street Allen adapted and acted in Moby Dick and directed and acted in Macbeth. Allen has appeared at Cleveland Play House, Geva Theatre. Clarence Brown, the Alliance Theatre and was an associate artist at Georgia Shakespeare for twenty-four seasons. TV/film credits include: Chicago Fire, Wicked Trilogy, Sleepy Hollow, TURN: Washington's Spies, Bobby Jones, Stroke of Genius, The Assassin's Code and The Enormity of Life.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org

