Musical Hit LIZZIE To Premiere in New York

Lizzie, a musical by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, with lyrics by Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner, is making its New York premiere on February 26th, 2022.

This punk-rock retelling of an iconic moment in American history is about the still-unsolved mystery surrounding the murder trial of Lizzie Borden. The musical delves into Lizzie's life and mind, begging the question of what happened behind closed doors.

The new revival strikes like a lightning bolt, taking the stage by storm with an award-winning team at the helm. Directed by Marina Montesanti and Choreographed by Kristen Brooks Sandler, this new take on the legendary story explores what it takes to break cycles of abuse in order to find safety. Leading the cast are Ava Diane Tyson as Lizzie, Olivia Bodner as Emma, Taylor Neilson as Alice, and Trixie Klein as Bridget. Music Direction by Emily Marshall.

This original revival produced by Molloy College's CAP21 Musical Theatre Conservatory features Costume Design by Angela Wendt, Lighting Design by Brian H. Scott, Projection Design by Stefania Bulbarella, Prop design by Carl Tallent, and Set Design by David Arsenault. Assistant Costume Designer: Matthew Carlsen, and Assistant Sound Designer: Evan Cook. Production Stage Manager: Gabriella Piccolino. Assistant Production Stage Manager: Sarah "Stevie" Allen. Production Manager: Katie Kahut. Technical Director: Eli Reid

Lizzie begins performances Saturday, February 26th, 2022. For tickets or more information call 516.323.4444 or visit www.madisontheatreny.org.