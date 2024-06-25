Modern Classics Theatre of Long Island to Hold Auditions for John Steinbeck's OF MICE & MEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Modern Classics Theatre of Long Island along with The BACCA Arts Center will hold open auditions for John Steinbeck's classic play, "Of Mice & Men," directed by Marian Waller. This poignant story of friendship and the pursuit of the American dream will take to the stage this fall, and they are searching for talented actors to bring this narrative to life.

Audition Details:

Dates: July 16th & 17th at 7 PM

Location: BACCA Arts Center, 149 N. Wellwood Ave, Lindenhurst, NY 11757

Performance Dates:

September 28, 29; October 4, 5, 6, 12, 13

Available Roles:

Lennie: Ages 30-40, a large, powerful man with a mental handicap.

George: Ages 25-35, a dreamer and the self-appointed guardian of Lennie.

Slim: Ages 40-50, fair, compassionate, and respected.

Candy: Ages 70-80, an old ranch worker who fears for his future.

Crooks: Ages 30-50, isolated and afraid due to racial discrimination.

Carlson: Ages 30-50, an insensitive bully.

Whit: Ages 20-40, a follower.

The Boss: Ages 50-60, authoritative.

Curley: Ages 25-35, uses his position of power aggressively.

Curley's Wife: Ages 20-25, beautiful, lonely, and attention-seeking.

All roles are open and sides will be provided at the auditions.

We invite actors of all experiences to join us for the audition. Please arrive prepared to read from the script, and be ready to engage with both the characters and the timeless themes of the play. If you cannot make auditions, you may submit a video to the director featuring a monologue from the play.

For more information, please contact Marian Waller via email at seaway9@verizon.net.

Join us in bringing this powerful story to the stage and help us explore the depths of human connection and resilience.

About Modern Classics Theatre: Modern Classics Theatre Company of Long Island is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization seeking to bring innovative theatrical productions to the area. It is our goal to produce those classic and modern works seldom seen on Long Island. We are a proponent of non-traditional casting and invite actors of all ethnicities, gender identities and orientations to join our community. You can learn more about us on our website: https://www.modernclassicstheatrecompanyoflongisland.net/

