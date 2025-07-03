Marilyn Maye to Launch 2025 Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The curtain is set to rise on an unforgettable summer of song as Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea launches its 2025 season with legendary cabaret star Marilyn Maye in a special Independence Weekend celebration at LTV Studios in East Hampton. Titled “Meet Marvelous Marilyn Maye,” the show will take place Saturday, July 5th, at 7:30 PM, ushering in the new season with fireworks of talent and timeless American music.

Produced by Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone, the series’ Creative Director at LTV, Hamptons Summer Songbook transforms a working television studio into an atmospheric cabaret venue, complete with café-style seating, impeccable acoustics, and a gleaming Baby Grand piano. It is the singular Hamptons destination where Broadway meets the beach.

A true American treasure, Marilyn Maye has dazzled audiences for over seven decades with her powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp timing, and sparkling showmanship. Discovered by Johnny Carson, who featured her on The Tonight Show a record 76 times, Maye has enjoyed a career that bridges big band swing, Broadway standards, and contemporary cabaret. Now in her mid-nineties and performing with the energy of a singer a third her age, Maye continues to redefine what it means to be timeless.

“Opening this season with Marilyn Maye is a dream come true,” said producer Donna Rubin. “She embodies everything the Songbook series stands for with elegance, talent, charisma, and of course, a deep love for the great American songbook.”

Tickets for the season-opening event are available now at www.ltveh.org/hss2025.

Following the July 5th kickoff, the series continues through August 30th with a dazzling lineup of performers including Lee Roy Reams, Liz Callaway, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler, and international sensations Moipei, among others. Full season details are listed online.

Now in its third season, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea has quickly become one of the most celebrated live music series on the East End, attracting both devoted theatergoers and curious newcomers with its intimate ambiance and impeccable talent roster.

Ticket Prices:

Season Opening Event with reception (July 5th, 2025) VIP Café front row reserve seating (with drink ticket) - $150.00, General admission - $100.00,

All other summer 2025 performances - VIP Café front row reserve seating (with drink ticket) - $100.00, General admission (in advance) - $60.00, General admission (at the door) - $65.00.

Note: Dates and performers are subject to change. Ticket prices are correct at time of writing.

