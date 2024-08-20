MARK NADLER & KT SULLIVAN: ALWAYS - THE LOVE STORY OF IRVING BERLIN Comes To Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea will present Mark Nadler & KT Sullivan: Always - The Love Story of Irving Berlin, Saturday, August 24, 7:30PM at LTV Studios in East Hampton. In this book musical, Mark Nadler and KT Sullivan reenact one of the great American love stories. They put Irving Berlin's music in service to the story, weaving the composer's songs in and out of the narrative according to their emotional content and give us the intimate story of a musical colossus. The evening features a zesty smorgasbord of Berlin tunes -- many well known, many rarely heard. Some are performed in their totality; others are woven into evocative medleys that punctuate dramatic arcs in Berlin's life. This show is rich in American history as well as a deeply moving theatrical event.

"The great love story of Irving Berlin, America's favorite songwriter, and Ellin Mackay, Irish-American heiress, is not well known, but Mark Nadler and KT Sullivan bring their romance to palpitating life through such seductive songs as "Cheek To Cheek", "Let's Face the Music and Dance", "I Got Lost In His Arms", and of course, "Always". Berlin's sacrifices during World War II are made vivid with such classics as "Oh, How I Hate To Get Up In the Morning" and "God Bless America". This energetic show, which can be performed in One Act or two, covers the 102 years of Irving Berlin's life, starting as an immigrant on the Lower East Side of Manhattan to being America's most successful composer, from Tin Pan Alley to the Top 40 and Broadway." ~ Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs Award Outstanding Revue

Mark Nadler is the recipient of eight awards from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets, three Backstage Bistros, two New York Nightlife Awards and two Broadway World Awards. Additionally, he was awarded two Bay Area Outer Critics' Circle Awards. Mark has also been nominated for France's prestigious Trophée de la Théâtre Musicale. He has been a soloist with major orchestras, playing everywhere from Carnegie Hall to Philadelphia's 14,000 seat amphitheater at The Mann Center. His off-Broadway show, "I'm a Stranger Here Myself", was honored with a New York Nightlife Award, a Drama Desk nomination and a nomination for Australia's highest performing arts honor, the Helpmann Award.

KT starred with Steve Ross in The Irish Rep's sold-out run of "Love, Noël" in the summer of 2019 and the production was then filmed at The Players in 2020. In 2022, KT began singing and playing every Tuesday in the lobby of The Algonquin Hotel and has been extended through 2024. KT stars annually at The Pheasantry in London and was star vocalist on two tours of China with Manhattan Symphonie. She was twice named one of the Top 100 Irish Americans by Irish America Magazine and was married for 22 years to Stephen Downey, president of The New York Browning Society.

Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone, presents a roster of the world's best cabaret and Broadway artists in the intimate, funky and unique environs of a reconfigured, industrial television studio - complete with state-of-the art lighting and audio merging with the romantic ambiance of cafe table seating, modular staging and a gorgeous Baby Grand; all combining for an up-front, live encounter with legendary songs and songwriters as interpreted by today's finest performers. In addition to Mark Nadler and KT Sullivan, this summer's shows starred Anna Bergman, Steve Ross and Karen Murphy, Tovah Feldshuh, Sal Viviano, Jeff Harnar, and Karen Akers. The final show of the season, on August 31, stars Christine Andreas.

