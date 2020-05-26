Long Island Music Hall of Fame Announces Concert Supporting Health Care Heroes

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame (LIMHOF) is excited to announce the upcoming News 12 Concert Series Supporting Health Care Heroes Concert Presented by the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. This event is a fundraiser for United Way of Long Island's United Together for Health Care Heroes, which will help support health care workers at this vital time.

"We are thrilled that so many of our Long Island Music Hall of Fame Inductees are contributing such high-quality performances to help support Long Island's Health Care Heroes," said Ernie Canadeo, Chairman, Long Island Music Hall of Fame. "It promises to be a very exciting show, with so many diverse music genres being represented that represent Long Island's vast musical heritage.

LIMHOF and News 12 are producing this unique music event to be broadcast on Sunday May 31th on News 12 Plus (Channel 61), on FIOS Channel 530 at 8PM-9:30PM and will steam on News12 Facebook Livefeaturing many LIMHOF Inductees including Blue Oyster Cult, Joan Jett, Richie Cannata, Kurtis Blow, Taking Back Sunday, Gary US Bonds, members of Dream Theater, the Stray Cats, and many more. Each artist is contributing a performance with most performed exclusively for this broadcast.

"News 12 Long Island is proud to partner with the Long Island Music Hall of Fame on this incredibly special broadcast to benefit United Way of Long Island and the health care heroes who are working hard to keep our communities safe and healthy," said Jon Steinberg, President of Altice News including News 12. "Long Island is our home and we encourage all of our viewers across Long Island, from Mineola to Montauk and everywhere in between, to tune in to News 12+ to hear some of the island's greatest artists come together as we honor the health care workers serving our local communities."

The concert will benefit United Together for Health Care Heroes, an initiative of United Way of Long Island's Response Fund For COVID-19. The not-for-profit is working with local restaurants to deliver meals to responders at hospitals across Long Island. Take-home meal kits are also provided, which allow hospital staff to make dinner at home, resulting in additional family time. The initiative is the organization's way of giving back to those who are helping maintain the health and safety of the community at large. Funds raised during the Long Island Music Hall of Fame concert increase United Way of Long Island's capacity to continue delivering meals to health care heroes.

"We're pleased to be the beneficiary of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame concert proceeds," said Theresa Regnante, President and CEO of United Way of Long Island. "Our region is struggling right now, and it is United Way's obligation to help bring equity to vulnerable populations. Health care responders have been on the frontlines of battling COVID-19, all while putting their own lives, and those of their families, at risk. Together, with the support of the public, we can continue to nourish and give thanks to these heroes."

To make a contribution to United Together For Health Care Heroes, please visit www.unitedwayli.org/healthcareheroes

Artists performing include:

Al and Joe Bouchard

Carole & Paula

Gary US Bonds

Jeffrey Biegel

Lisa Lisa

Michael DelGuidice

Randy Jackson

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Debbie Gibson

Alexa Ray Joel

DMC w/DJ Johnny Juice

Whodini

EPMD

Carole and Paula

Garland Jeffries

Joan Jett

Blue Oyster Cult

Taking Back Sunday

Richie Cannata

Kurtis Blow

Barnaby Bye

Gary US Bonds

Elliott Murphy

Kenny Vance

And more...

Members of:

Stray Cats' Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom

The Good Rats' John Gatto

Dream Theater's John Petrucci

Vanilla Fudge's Vinny Martell

The Tokens' Jay Siegel

