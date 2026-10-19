GROUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL to Make Long Island Debut

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Star Playhouse at Stage 74 will present the Long Island premiere of Groundhog Day: The Musical, beginning Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Suffolk Y JCC in Commack, New York.

Based on the 1993 film starring Bill Murray, Groundhog Day: The Musical follows cynical television weatherman Phil Connors, who finds himself trapped in a time loop while covering the annual Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Forced to relive the same day over and over, Phil begins to reconsider his outlook on life, love and the people around him.

The musical features music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, who co-wrote the original film's screenplay. The stage adaptation premiered in London in 2016 before opening on Broadway in 2017.

The Star Playhouse production is directed by Kate Russo, with music direction by Sandra A. Vigliotti and choreography by Jennifer Levy.

Performances will take place Saturday, November 14 and 21, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 15 and 22, at 2 p.m.

Star Playhouse at Stage 74 is located at the Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack, NY 11725.

Tickets are available here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 00 Hrs 56 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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