GROUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL to Make Long Island Debut
The production will be directed by Kate Russo with music direction by Sandra A. Vigliotti and choreography by Jennifer Levy.
Star Playhouse at Stage 74 will present the Long Island premiere of Groundhog Day: The Musical, beginning Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Suffolk Y JCC in Commack, New York.
Based on the 1993 film starring Bill Murray, Groundhog Day: The Musical follows cynical television weatherman Phil Connors, who finds himself trapped in a time loop while covering the annual Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Forced to relive the same day over and over, Phil begins to reconsider his outlook on life, love and the people around him.
The musical features music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, who co-wrote the original film's screenplay. The stage adaptation premiered in London in 2016 before opening on Broadway in 2017.
The Star Playhouse production is directed by Kate Russo, with music direction by Sandra A. Vigliotti and choreography by Jennifer Levy.
Performances will take place Saturday, November 14 and 21, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 15 and 22, at 2 p.m.
Star Playhouse at Stage 74 is located at the Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack, NY 11725.
Tickets are available here.
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