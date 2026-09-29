Photos: ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan Opens at The Argyle Theatre

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The Argyle Theatre has released all new photos from ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, written by Alexander Dinelaris (Book) and Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan (Music & Lyrics). The Argyle production is directed and choreographed by Vincent Ortega, with Emily Esposito serving as Assistant Director and Bryan Menjivar as Assistant Choreographer. Performances will run through October 25, 2026. Check out the photos below!

ON YOUR FEET! tells the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, two artists who defied the odds to become international sensations and helped bring a groundbreaking new sound from the streets of Miami to audiences around the world.

A celebration of love, perseverance, family and the infectious power of music, the musical traces the Estefans’ extraordinary journey—from their early days and the rise of the Miami Sound Machine to international superstardom, unexpected challenges and a determination that refused to quit.

Packed with iconic hits including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live for Loving You,” “Conga” and more, ON YOUR FEET! is a joyous theatrical celebration guaranteed to have audiences doing exactly what the title promises.

Leading the company are Kristen Tarragó (National Tour: On Your Feet!) as Gloria Estefan and Max Cervantes (National Tour: Chicago) as Emilio Estefan. They are joined by Megan Elyse Fulmer (Regional: Take the Lead, Paper Mill Playhouse) as Gloria Fajardo, Diana Yanez (Off-Broadway: Latina Christmas Special), Rudy Martinez (Regional: In the Heights, Signature Theatre) as Jose Fajardo, Isa Peña (TV: “American Idol”) as Rebecca, Noah Marcus (Off-Broadway: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show) as Phil, Jackie Andrea (Regional: Mary Poppins, John W. Engeman Theater) as Little Gloria, with Kawan Llanes and Luciano Miguel Guerrero sharing the roles of Nayib/Young Emilio, with Manuela “Mango” Agudelo (New York: Fall for Dance, New York City Center), Juliana Andrea Betancur (Regional: In the Heights, The Gateway Playhouse), Rodrigo Calderon (Off-Broadway/NYC: Hasta que rompa el hueso, Repertorio Español), Felipe Cristancho-Rodriguez (National Tour: Kinky Boots), Angelina DiDea (Regional: West Side Story, The Gateway), Jorge Echeverria (Opera: Aida, Metropolitan Opera), Corinne Ferrer (Regional: How to Dance in Ohio, Syracuse Stage), Mallorie Mendoza (Regional: Kinky Boots, Bucks County Playhouse), Bryan Ernesto Menjivar (Regional: On Your Feet! En Español). Jon Rodéz (Regional: In the Heights, Broadway Music Circus), Lena Rodriguez (New York: Favaloro: A Heart in Pieces, Teatro LATEA), Oscar Antonio Rodriguez (Film: West Side Story).

The creative team includes Vincent Ortega (Director/Choreographer), Jonathan Brenner and Analise Levesque (Music Director), Abbey Kuhns (Scenic & Projections Designer), John Salutz (Lighting Designer), Amanda Scanze (Costume Designer), Jinx Kenyon (Hair/Wig/Make-Up Designer), Kimberly S. O’Loughlin (Sound Designer), Russ Brown (Music Coordinator), Callie Hester (Production Manager, Props Designer), Pat Downes (Technical Director), Rachael Sheffer (Production Stage Manager) and Gabby Duarte (Assistant Stage Manager). Michael Cassara is the Casting Director.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 15 Hrs 15 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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