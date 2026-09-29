Photos: ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan Opens at The Argyle Theatre
Performances will run through October 25, 2026.
The Argyle Theatre has released all new photos from ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, written by Alexander Dinelaris (Book) and Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan (Music & Lyrics). The Argyle production is directed and choreographed by Vincent Ortega, with Emily Esposito serving as Assistant Director and Bryan Menjivar as Assistant Choreographer. Performances will run through October 25, 2026. Check out the photos below!
ON YOUR FEET! tells the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, two artists who defied the odds to become international sensations and helped bring a groundbreaking new sound from the streets of Miami to audiences around the world.
A celebration of love, perseverance, family and the infectious power of music, the musical traces the Estefans’ extraordinary journey—from their early days and the rise of the Miami Sound Machine to international superstardom, unexpected challenges and a determination that refused to quit.
Packed with iconic hits including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live for Loving You,” “Conga” and more, ON YOUR FEET! is a joyous theatrical celebration guaranteed to have audiences doing exactly what the title promises.
Leading the company are Kristen Tarragó (National Tour: On Your Feet!) as Gloria Estefan and Max Cervantes (National Tour: Chicago) as Emilio Estefan. They are joined by Megan Elyse Fulmer (Regional: Take the Lead, Paper Mill Playhouse) as Gloria Fajardo, Diana Yanez (Off-Broadway: Latina Christmas Special), Rudy Martinez (Regional: In the Heights, Signature Theatre) as Jose Fajardo, Isa Peña (TV: “American Idol”) as Rebecca, Noah Marcus (Off-Broadway: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show) as Phil, Jackie Andrea (Regional: Mary Poppins, John W. Engeman Theater) as Little Gloria, with Kawan Llanes and Luciano Miguel Guerrero sharing the roles of Nayib/Young Emilio, with Manuela “Mango” Agudelo (New York: Fall for Dance, New York City Center), Juliana Andrea Betancur (Regional: In the Heights, The Gateway Playhouse), Rodrigo Calderon (Off-Broadway/NYC: Hasta que rompa el hueso, Repertorio Español), Felipe Cristancho-Rodriguez (National Tour: Kinky Boots), Angelina DiDea (Regional: West Side Story, The Gateway), Jorge Echeverria (Opera: Aida, Metropolitan Opera), Corinne Ferrer (Regional: How to Dance in Ohio, Syracuse Stage), Mallorie Mendoza (Regional: Kinky Boots, Bucks County Playhouse), Bryan Ernesto Menjivar (Regional: On Your Feet! En Español). Jon Rodéz (Regional: In the Heights, Broadway Music Circus), Lena Rodriguez (New York: Favaloro: A Heart in Pieces, Teatro LATEA), Oscar Antonio Rodriguez (Film: West Side Story).
The creative team includes Vincent Ortega (Director/Choreographer), Jonathan Brenner and Analise Levesque (Music Director), Abbey Kuhns (Scenic & Projections Designer), John Salutz (Lighting Designer), Amanda Scanze (Costume Designer), Jinx Kenyon (Hair/Wig/Make-Up Designer), Kimberly S. O’Loughlin (Sound Designer), Russ Brown (Music Coordinator), Callie Hester (Production Manager, Props Designer), Pat Downes (Technical Director), Rachael Sheffer (Production Stage Manager) and Gabby Duarte (Assistant Stage Manager). Michael Cassara is the Casting Director.
Photo Credit: Richard Termine
Kristen Tarragó as Gloria Estefan and Company
Kristen Tarragó, Jon Rodéz, and Company
Kristen Tarragó as Gloria Estefan and Company
Kristen Tarragó as Gloria Estefan, Max Cervantes as Emilio Estefan & Company
Luciano Miguel Guerrero, Lena Rodriguez, Max Cervantes, Noah Marcus, Kristen Tarragó, Jon Rodéz and Corinne Ferrer
Diana Yanez, Kristen Tarragó, and company
Max Cervantes as Emilio Estefan, Kristen Tarragó as Gloria Estefan & Company
Kristen Tarrago, Lena Rodriguez, Isa Pena
Corinne Ferrer, Juliana Andrea Betancur, Manuela Mango Agudelo, Mallorie Mendoza, Angelina DiDea and Kristen Tarragó
Kristen Tarragó as Gloria Estefan, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Max Cervantes as Emilio Estefan & Company
Megan Elyse Fulmer as Gloria Fajardo & Company
Kristen Tarrago, Max Cervantes, Kawan Ilanes, Corinne Ferrer, Oscar Antonio
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