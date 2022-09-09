Literature Live! Returns With ALL THINGS EQUAL: The Life & Trials Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce 2022's much-anticipated Literature Live! presentation: All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes. Opening on Thursday, November 3, public performances run through Sunday, November 27. As part of the programming of Literature Live!, eight free performances are available to school groups. Teachers and administrators may register their school groups by contacting Director of Education & Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, at allen@baystreet.org or by calling 631 725 0818.



Rupert Holmes is a playwright and two-time Tony Award-Winner for his play The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Laley Lippard is set to direct the show. Additional team members include Producer, Scott Stander, and Tech Supervisor, Brian Graham.



Supreme Court Justice "RBG" welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges- an RBG who is not only "notorious" but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Bring your scrunchies, your hankies, your humor, and your heart to this entertaining and uplifting event!



Free admission is available to all school students, teachers, and administrators who can reserve weekday performances at times that work for them on a first-come, first-serve basis. Literature Live! is an annual BOCES-approved Arts-in-Education program where teachers are provided curriculum guides in advance to help with content and additional aspects of learning. Each student performance will be followed by a talkback and Q&A session with various members of the team and the audience.



Now in its 13th year, Literature Live! was started by Bay Street Theater's Executive Director Tracy Mitchell: "This program came about when seeing how little of the performing arts were being incorporated into my own daughter's curriculum. I was shocked because my own exposure to theater had been so life-changing, and I can't imagine if I hadn't had that, what experiences I would have missed out on in my own life." Bay Street Theater is committed to supporting students with little or no access to the performing arts in schools. To date, Bay Street has served over 80 schools and over 35,000 students, including those with special needs, homeschoolers, and students from as far away as New Jersey and New York City in person, and numerous others with digital access during COVID-19.



Literature Live!'s lead sponsor is the Century Arts Foundation. Other sponsors include the Irvin Stern Foundation, Sunny & Abe Rosenberg Foundation, The Neuwirth Foundation, Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning, The Dana Foundation, The Town of Southampton, Bridgehampton Association, Rea Charitable Trust Grant, Anonymous, Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Foundation, Sag Harbor Books, Burner Law Group, and PSEG Long Island.



Tickets start at $35 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.