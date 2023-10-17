Kingdom Theatre Announces Upcoming Playwrights Weekend

This festival features thought-provoking plays and talented actors and directors.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

Kingdom Theatre announces its Playwrights Weekend Celebration running Friday, November 3, 2023, through Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 250 W.54th Street, NY, NY.

Friday night's festivities kick off with a Happy Hour Networking event from 6 -7 p.m., followed by three short plays. In the first play, "Pineapple Rebound," written by Jordan Miller and directed by Darwin Sealey, Alex returns home from an awful date and releases all his pain to an unexpected friend. The second play, "Bad From the Beginning," written by Dr. Prince Duren and directed by Temese Chavis, tells the tale of a young writer who learns that his words are more powerful when placed in the right hands than the hands unlike his own. The evening closes with "The Menu," written by Cindi Sansone-Braff and directed by CKelly Wright. In this ten-minute play, Chris receives an Evite to a Come-As-You-Are Party at The Final Exit Bar and Grill. When Chris is handed a menu, the whole event takes on a tragic twist.

Saturday is "Staged Readings Day!" The curtain rises at 2 p.m. for "The Garbageman," written by Rosemary Frisino-Toohey and directed by Kingdom Theatre's Artistic Director Nickolas The III. This play features a hard-working man, decent and honest, who faces his trauma when he faces something very traumatic on his job. At 4 p.m., "Poetic Justice," written and directed by Susan Horowitz, takes center stage. This play is a funny, feminist twist on Edgar Allan Poe and Marilyn Monroe.

A closing reception and entertainment is on Sunday's playbill. At 3 p.m., there will be some musical guests, followed by a short play, "Sunflowers On Mother's Day." This play, written by Marcus Harmon and directed by Ina Norris, is about a grieving son remembering his mother and their close bond on Mother's Day. He receives a visit from her and is able to heal during this angelic visit. At 5 p.m., the closing play will be "Choices Before Us," written and directed by Nickolas The III. Set in Martha's Vineyard, a modern-day King David's dynasty is threatened by the bad choices he made. The biblical story of David and Bathsheba inspired this story.

Tickets are $35 per day or $90 for an all-access pass. To purchase tickets, text 347-843-9932. Payment is via Zelle: 347-843-9932 or Cash App $royalkingdommtc. The event's location is 250 W.54th Street, NY, NY.



