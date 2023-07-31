Isaac Mizrahi Graces Bay Street Theater For Night Of Music And Stories August 7

Bay Street Theater has announced an exclusive one-night-only engagement of ISAAC MIZRAHI on Monday, August 7 at 8 PM as their 3rd installment of the popular MUSIC MONDAYS series.



Isaac Mizrahi, "multi hyphen" performer-host-writer-designer-producer-recounter will perform with his Ben Waltzer-led band a range of songs from Noël Coward to Grace Jones to Billie Eilish that will leave his Bay Street Theater audience sprinkled with cultural whiplash, dishing on everything exciting and new happening in pop culture and social media.



The Music Mondays series at Bay Street Theater has been celebrated for presenting top-notch performances across various musical genres, and Isaac Mizrahi's upcoming show promises to be a highlight of this year's season. Audiences can expect a unique and enchanting experience as the multidisciplinary cultural icon brings his own distinctive flair and storytelling prowess to the stage.



Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He was most recently seen as Amos Hart in the Broadway production of CHICAGO and has an annual residency at Café Carlyle in New York City. Isaac has also performed at various venues across the country such as Joe's Pub, The Regency Ballroom and several City Winery locations nationwide.



He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. He served as a judge on Project Runway: All-Stars for the series' entire seven-season run.



Mizrahi has directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children's classic Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York.



Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019.



Tickets start at $70 and are available for purchase at the Bay Street Theater box office daily after 11 AM up until 30 minutes prior to the performance, by calling 631.725.9500 or 24/7 at baystreet.org/page/music-monday/



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For a full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.