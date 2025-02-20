Irish Comedian David Nihill Comes To The Paramount Theater In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irish comedian David Nihill brings his Shelf Help tour to The Paramount Theater in Huntington on March 5th. A festival favorite, David's videos have also gone viral many times over with over 500 million views and a social following of over 2 million people.

Leaving Dublin, Ireland where he was born and raised until the age of 22, David got drunk on travel and never quite hit sobriety of it. He has lived and worked in twelve countries and visited over seventy. His shows draw on his wide travels, cultural observations, attempts at language study, (occasional) international drinking sessions and being a mildly confused immigrant. His new show links observational storytelling to books he's read and delivers a healthy dose of ‘Shelf Help' in what is comedy-show-meets-book-club.

David is the winner of the prestigious annual San Francisco Comedy Competition, (previous finalists include Robin Williams, Ellen Degeneres and Dana Carvey) and runner-up in the Moth's largest US Grandslam storytelling competition. Also a bestselling writer, David recorded his debut special Documented for Dry Bar Comedy in 2019, and his follow up Cultural Appreciation in 2023. He has been featured on TED.com, Sirius XM, Just For Laughs, Netflix is a Joke Festival, The Irish Independent, Inc, NPR, and the Huffington Post among others.

David will be appearing at The Paramount Theater in Huntington LI on March 5th. Get your tickets at https://www.paramountny.com/events/david-nihill-shelf-help-tour

For more information go to : davidnihill.com.

