Interview: Joe Serafini On Playing Evan Hansen at the John W. Engeman Theater

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The John W. Engeman Theater presents DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, running through October 25, 2026 in Northport. Featuring a book by Steven Levenson and a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the show tells the story of Evan Hansen, a young man on the outside looking in, whose letter to himself sets off a lie that spirals into everything he ever wanted. The production is directed by Scott Weinstein with choreography by Robin Levine.

Stepping into the title role is Joe Serafini, best known for playing Seb on Disney+'s HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES. The role carries a remarkable full-circle resonance: in a 2021 episode of the series, Serafini's character suggested his school perform DEAR EVAN HANSEN, only to be told the rights wouldn't be available for five years. Now, five years later, Serafini is playing Evan himself. A University of Michigan Musical Theatre alum and avid pianist and songwriter, he most recently starred as Jack in INTO THE WOODS at The Cape Playhouse and Pittsburgh CLO.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Serafini about that full-circle moment, the physical toll of Evan's anxiety, and the responsibility of telling a story that resonates so deeply with young audiences.

In a 2021 episode of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, your character Seb suggests performing DEAR EVAN HANSEN, only to be told the rights won't be available for five years. Now, five years later, you're playing Evan. What do you remember about filming that scene, and what does that full-circle moment mean to you?

I actually had to look this up, because I had kind of forgotten about it! I certainly dreamt of playing Evan at that time, and I guess the writers had the same vision for Seb. Well, look at us now, we made it happen!

What drew you to the role of Evan Hansen, and what has surprised you most about yourself as a performer while taking on this emotionally and vocally demanding role?

I was an immediate fan after seeing the original Broadway production and just knew I would love to get a shot at it. Of course, to sing the incredible Pasek & Paul score (go blue!), but also to challenge myself as an actor. It's a beast of a role. I've been most surprised by the physical reactions the role brings out of me. There were times in rehearsals when I literally felt nauseous. I think I've found a healthy balance to manage it all now, but Evan's anxiety manifests in my body in crazy ways! Literally down to my toes.

Can you share a discovery from working with director Scott Weinstein and the Engeman's creative team that helped you find your own interpretation of Evan?

Scott and the entire team are so amazing. I feel like we all revere the musical so highly and wanted to handle it with utmost care. Something that has stuck with me is the weight that Evan carries in relation to how the people in his life react to him. There is such a strong desire to connect and to please people, and it's only reinforced when they react so positively. So that weight just gets heavier and heavier to carry as the story goes on. I feel like that is something I battle in my own life, and it's definitely shaped my journey throughout the show.

As an avid pianist and songwriter yourself, has that musicality shaped the way you approach Evan's songs, particularly a number like "Words Fail"?

Absolutely. Our music director, Matt Stern, was very specific with us about when rhythms are out of time versus in time, and we really tried to take note of those hints in the score to inform what's going on and how we're telling the story. When does Evan feel more sure of what he's saying versus when he's completely lost and searching for the words? When ultimately, words fail.

Evan spends much of the show wrestling with anxiety and the fear of being unseen. How do you access those emotions eight times a week without it taking a toll on you?

I'm honestly still working on that. I really try to go on the journey like it's the very first time every night. It's an interesting dichotomy because in order to show up for myself, I want to lead with a confidence and trust in myself, but the job itself, as Evan, is to be horribly anxious and unsure of myself in every way. So I have to clearly separate the two! A fun tradition that our dear cast mate Alex Kidder started was to have a bubble party immediately following curtain call. She has a bubble machine that blows bubbles and we have a mini dance party as soon as we finish the show so we can all shake it off. That helps!

What has it been like building the relationship between Evan and the Murphy family with castmates Maggie Bera, Ryan M. Hunt, and Aquila Sol?

It's very interesting. There are so many layers at play between them as a family and then each of them individually with Evan. It's fun to still discover new things with each of them every show.

For someone who knows only the songs, what might surprise them about the full experience of seeing DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the Engeman?

The songs certainly hit a bit different in the context of the show! If anything, they hit harder and perhaps a bit darker. You may find yourself squirming in your seat at moments that you may have expected to feel more uplifting! That said, they're all still bops.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN deals with heavy themes like grief, mental health, and isolation. What responsibility do you feel playing a character who resonates so deeply with young audiences?

I feel a huge responsibility to tell the story as honestly as I possibly can. I don't hold these topics lightly, and I really do my best to not judge Evan. I think a part of why the show is so successful is because everyone sees bits of themselves in these characters. The messy, complicated bits that we usually work to hide away. If we can bring those to light in a way that's truthful, that makes people feel seen, we're doing our job.

For someone deciding whether to join you in Northport before October 25, what makes this particular production something they shouldn't miss, and what do you hope they carry home with them?

I think what makes this production so exciting is this wonderful team putting it on! Everyone has brought themselves to their roles (both onstage and off, costumes, lighting, band, etc.) in such unique ways that really makes the story come to life in a fresh, exciting way. And I hope that audiences walk away with a desire to connect deeper with one another, off of our screens and in real life. I hope they feel the impact that we can have on one another. You never know who is out there, quietly struggling. We can all make an effort to be there for one another and lift each other up.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN runs through October 25, 2026 at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main Street, Northport, NY. Performances are Wednesdays at 7 pm, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm and 7 pm. Tickets start at $86 and are available by calling 631-261-2900, online at engemantheater.com, or in person at the box office.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN deals with themes including anxiety, depression, and suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org, to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (free, confidential, and available 24/7). LGBTQ+ young people can also reach The Trevor Project by calling 1-866-488-7386 or texting START to 678-678.

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