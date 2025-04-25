INTO THE WOODS And More Set for 2025 Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Long Island Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lighthouse Repertory Theatre has announced titles for its 2025 Long Island season. Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's INTO THE WOODS opened a season of productions at theatres across Long Island, dedicated to supporting a local charity.

The 2025 season includes comedies, dramas, and soaring musical productions including

Into the Woods

(Musical) - March 21-April 6

Freeport and St James

Birthday Candles (Play)

June 20-29

Merrick and St. James

A Bronx Tale (Musical)

August 1-10

Bellmore and St. James

Blithe Spirit (Play)

Sept 19-28

In Freeport and St. James

Anastasia (Musical)

Dec 5-21

In East Islip, Bellmore, and St. James

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company was founded with the vision that theatre has the power to not only transform, but also have a positive impact on the community.

Lighthouse consists of a team of theatre professionals dedicated to creating quality regional theatre that makes a difference by storytelling -- uniting our desire to move audiences and positively impact the community.

Lighthouse forges partnerships with local nonprofits extending its impact beyond the stage, becoming a beacon for these organizations to raise money and awareness, shining a light on their missions and fostering community engagement.

Since its inception, Lighthouse has helped raise over $35,000 for local charities such as: Long Island Coalition For The Homeless, KiDS NEED MORE, The Salvation Army, and Celebrate St. James.Lighthouse supports live theatre and helps make a difference in the community.

Comments