Hope Hamilton Will Make Her Professional Debut in CAMELOT at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the professional debut of actress/singer Hope Hamilton, granddaughter of Julie Andrews, and daughter of Bay Street Theater co-founders Emma Walton Hamilton and Stephen Hamilton, in the upcoming outdoor concert musical production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot. Hope is joining an acclaimed cast as a member of the show's Ensemble.

Hope's debut with Bay Street Theater continues a family tradition in the performing arts, and is an extension of that family's ongoing support of Bay Street's productions and programs. Hope's parents are Bay Street co-founders Emma Walton Hamilton and Stephen Hamilton , who served as co-Artistic Director and Executive Director, respectively, for 17 years.

Hope's grandmother, Julie Andrews , originated the role of Queen Guenevere in the 1960 Broadway premiere of Camelot, alongside Richard Burton (King Arthur) and Robert Goulet (Sir Lancelot). She was a founding member of the Board of Trustees of Bay Street Theater and remains a Trustee Emeritus. Andrews also made her directorial debut with the 2003 Mainstage production of The Boyfriend, and narrated the 2007 stage adaptation of Simeon's Gift, co-written with her daughter, Emma, and adapted from their children's book of the same name. Andrews and Walton Hamilton have continued to support Bay Street with book readings and appearances, while Stephen Hamilton has been assisting with community outreach for Bay Street's new building project.

Hope Hamilton is a rising senior at the Ross School, where she has performed in Annie, Fame!, Crunch Time, Over the River and Through the Woods, Alice In Wonderland and Julius Caesar, among others. Most recently, she appeared as "Katherine" in Freaky Friday and "Marmee" in Little Women with South Fork Performing Arts at the Southampton Cultural Center. Hope has performed in several Hampton Ballet Theater productions at the John Drew Theater of Guild Hall and appeared in Eco the Musical at Southampton Arts Center and Please, Listen in the Young Artists and Writers Project (YAWP) High School Playwriting Festival at Stony Brook Southampton's Avram Theatre. Her own plays, My Best Friend, Anxiety and Zodiantics were selected for production in the 2018 and 2019 YAWP Playwriting Festivals and published in the YAWP E-zine.

Bay Street's production of Camelot, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe , is directed by Scott Schwartz . The beloved musical explores one of the greatest romances of all time and paints a luminous picture of a fleeting moment when justice, peace, and righteousness reigned supreme. While that moment must come to an end, we are asked to believe it could come again. Love, loss, humor, and regret pour forth from the acclaimed score, which includes classic songs such as I Loved You Once in Silence, I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight, If Ever I Would Leave You, and of course the title song, Camelot.

The production will be presented outdoors at 2011 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton, across from the Bridgehampton Commons and behind the Carvel, for a limited audience of 200 attendees. Parking and Seating is provided and audience members are asked to wear masks. Tickets start at $45 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 on Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org