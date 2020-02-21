Goat On A Boat Puppet Theatre Will Return To Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the return of Goat on a Boat Puppet Theatre starting Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. with the performance of Judy Saves The Day. Tickets are on sale through goatonaboat.org, and a link to the Goat on a Boat website is available at baystreet.org. Tickets are not for sale through the Bay Street Box Office.



Full Spring Schedule:

Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m.-Judy Saves The Day follows the trials and tribulations of famous hand puppet heroine Judy, who having been pushed around for over 200 years has had enough! Cheer her along and lend the support she needs as she embarks on her quest for respect, justice, and, most of all, a well-deserved nap. This modern take on the classic Punch and Judy tale is as hilarious as it is timely, bringing together a hand-crafted farce that the whole family can enjoy.



Saturday, March 21, at 11 a.m.-Dirty Gerts explores the origin of the saying "She thinks she's Queen Elizabeth, but she's Dirty Gerts to me!" Haven't ever heard it? Well now you have! With help from Puppetkabob, their latest creation, Dirty Gerts is a coming-of-age tale about growing pains, following the story of a young heroine who finds that the best way to fit in at school is to not actually fit in at all. Featuring puppets made entirely out of repurposed paper products, the show reveals itself as a groovy blend of pop culture, puppets, and colorful confetti.



Saturday, March 28, at 11 a.m.-The Doubtful Sprout explores the world under our feet in an underground puppet adventure, following main characters Worm and Sprout as they uncover the mysterious life found inside soil. Along the way, this interactive show asks the audience to help figure out the secrets that help Sprout grow big and strong. Liz Joyce, award-winning puppeteer, brings this ecological wonderland to life with a variety of puppetry styles, projections, and song.



Paul Robinson, executive director of Puppeteers of America, expressed his praise for the show, saying: "The Doubtful Sprout is a delightful experience! Liz Joyce is a master of telling scientific stories creatively, breathing life into wonderful and complex characters with emotion and voice. The Doubtful Sprout will entertain and educate all that experience it!



"The Doubtful Sprout is a magical and educational show that mesmerizes children and teaches them about ecology and lifecycles through art and song," said Danielle Carey, Head of Children's Services at Hampton Bays Public Library. "As a puppeteer, Liz knows how to include her audience while effortlessly working her craft. Children joyfully participate throughout the show and are even delighted after the show when Liz buzzes through the audience to meet them."



The Goat on a Boat Puppet Theatre is a non-profit puppet theater committed to introducing young children and their families to a lifelong love of theater and the creative arts since 2001. It is among only 50 established puppet theaters listed by the Puppeteers of America, the only national organization of puppeteers. Through puppet shows and special events, Goat on a Boat invites families to be entertained and to become involved in their own cultural and creative education.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. We serve as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists





