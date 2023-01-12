Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Friends Of Bay Street Lists 22 Long Island Avenue For Sale

This was to be the site of the proposed new Bay Street Theater development.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts announces that Friends of Bay Street has listed for sale 22 Long Island Avenue in Sag Harbor. This was to be the site of the proposed new Bay Street Theater development.

Adam Potter, Chairman of Friends of Bay Street stated, "We have thoroughly examined the site and have determined this property is no longer viable to build a theater as originally envisioned. Therefore, we have decided to list and sell the property and have retained the Compass' Hamptons Commercial Real Estate Team to spearhead the process."

Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director of Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center of the Arts, noted that with a renewed lease in hand at their present site, Bay Street will continue to be a cultural anchor for the community and the East End. Mitchell stated, "Bay Street will remain a vibrant and dynamic cultural center for all of the East End. Our lease is renewed at our current location and the role we play as a cultural anchor for the village, for over thirty years now, will continue uninterrupted. We are confident in our future and enjoy a loyal, enthusiastic supporter base with a robust year-round schedule. We will continue supporting our community, the artists, and over 30 other non-profits with whom we partner."

Overlooking Sag Harbor Cove and John Steinbeck Waterfront Park, this .67+/- acre property boasts a 15,000 square-foot mixed-use retail building. The property also includes a 30+/- spot parking lot and approximately 300 feet of frontage on West Water Street. With panoramic water views and adjacent to a high-end residential waterfront development, this property has endless possibilities.

"This prime waterfront spot has always been the most sought after in all of the Hamptons. I have been approached constantly by buyers and it's the only downtown waterfront retail space available in the Hamptons," says listing agent Hal Zwick.



