EastLine Theatre Presents PRIDE AND PREJUDICE By Kate Hamill This Holiday Season

EastLine Theatre will present the Long Island premiere of Kate Hamill's Pride and Prejudice this December. Adapted from Jane Austen's beloved classic novel, this vibrant romantic comedy begins performances December 4, 2021. This frantic take on the iconic romance between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy is a new adaptation by one of America's most produced playwrights.

Just in time for the holiday season, Babylon's historic First Presbyterian Church will serve as the setting for this classic tale. EastLine's take on the piece will immerse their audiences in this modern adaptation of a Regency era world. Admission will be completely free for every performance as part of EastLine's Theatre for All initiative.

Performances will take place in Fellowship Hall at the First Presbyterian Church in Babylon beginning Saturday, December 4th and running through December 19th, 2021.

Tickets are free for all audiences, reservations must be made at eastline.eventbrite.com. More information is available at eastlinetheatre.org or by calling 516-749-5047.

Pride & Prejudice by Kate Hamill is presented by EastLine Theatre in partnership with the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts and First Presbyterian Church of Babylon, with direction by Danny Higgins and Nicole Savin, choreography by Bryan Bowie, stage management by Matt Rosenberg, and featuring costumes by Lynn Ciorciari. Support for the production is provided by the Huntington Arts Council.

The cast of Pride & Prejudice features Lynda Gaug, Deanna Ibrahim, Sydney Kalish, Éirinn Margaret Kless, Jill Linden, Spencer McLaughlin, Anthony Noto, and Anna Stacy.

EastLine Theatre is a nonprofit theatre company that BroadwayWorld calls 'Long Island's best kept secret'. EastLine aims to create theatre in unlikely spaces while re-examining the canon, exploring modern plays, and bringing original works to the attention of the community.

This past summer, EastLine toured Long Island parks with an acclaimed production of Romeo & Juliet. In recent years, EastLine has produced Prospero (Live), an original musical based on The Tempest; the Long Island premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent; the black comedy Hand to God; a newly-commissioned adaptation of Antigone; a sold-out run of Peter Shaffer's Amadeus in a tiny blackbox space; and a production of Treasure Island that BroadwayWorld said was 'bursting at the seams with imagination'.