EAGLEMANIA: THE WORLD'S GREATEST EAGLES TRIBUTE is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present EagleMania: The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute at Patchogue Theatre on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 8:00pm. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 22, 2025 at 10:00AM.

EagleMania has been dazzling audiences for over a decade by spectacularly reproducing the music of The Eagles. EagleMania thrills internationally sold-out audiences with their stunning five part harmony, virtuoso guitar work and uncanny ability to emulate the distinct sound of The Eagles.

The EagleMania show consists of the Eagles' greatest hits, as well as select Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh solo efforts.