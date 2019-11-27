DOCTOR FAUSTUS Announced At Secret Theatre

Producer Richard Mazda is delighted to present Christopher Marlowe's Doctor Faustus in a limited 10 show run. Dr. Faustus is one of Marlowe's better-known plays is based on the German Faust legend and it tells the story of how Faustus makes a pact with the Devil leading to his eternal damnation.

A Chorus of people greets the audience, in this ensemble-based production of "The Tragical History of the Life and Death of Faustus" at the Secret Theatre. We find Faustus sitting alone in his study. Books are his company; the knowledge he accrued over the years, stacked in piles about the room, surrounding him. Denouncing all areas of knowledge, including religion, he comes upon necromancy. Upon opening the book of necromancy, his path is chosen. Mephistopheles, the devil from Hell summoned by Faustus and instructed by Lucifer to do as Faustus bids, acts as the puppet master transforming the study into the world Faustus wants to see.

What Faustus thinks to be real isn't always so. His thirst for knowledge and power blind him to the reality of his decision. As his 24-year contract with Lucifers ends, Faustus' world closes in around him. Books encroach on his space restricting his every move, including his struggle for redemption.

Cast : Samantina Zenon, Stephen Michael Martin*, Juan Pablo Mendive, Joseph Signa, Conner Keef [Faustus], Roger Lipson*, Sophie Laruelle*, Daniel Souza, Preston Fox, Molly Lang, J.B. Alexander*, Sara Giacomini, Carolann Rotella, Benjamin Beruh, Jinho Woo

The production is directed by Justin Baldridge features scenic design by Claire McClain, Lighting Design by Leslie Gray, Stage Manager is Jade Doina and Costume Design by Devon James and Joe Reault is Associate Producer

Tickets are $22 Adv/$25 at Door and are now available online Tickets by calling 718-392-0722. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Box Office, after 5:30 pm Tuesday-Sunday.





