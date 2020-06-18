Chautauqua Theater Company's 2020 New Play Workshop Series To Be Broadcast Online

Chautauqua Theater Company (CTC), under the leadership of Artistic Director Andrew Borba and Managing Director Sarah Clare Corporandy, will preserve its commitment to new work development by presenting virtual workshops of Charly Evon Simpson's it's not a trip it's a journey, directed by Nicole A. Watson, on July 15, and Heather Raffo's Tomorrow Will Be Sunday (Working Title), directed by Jenny Koons, on July 22. Both New Play Workshop performances will be offered at no cost; viewers will be encouraged to provide a donation to benefit Chautauqua Institution's Arts Education initiatives in local schools.

"Even though we will not be meeting in person for the 2020 season, due to generous funding from the Roe Green Foundation we will still be able to offer rehearsals, extended workshops and a public virtual performance of new works by esteemed playwrights Charly Evon Simpson and Heather Raffo," Corporandy said. "And we are pleased to announce that both workshops will be presented free to the public, removing all barriers of access to these exciting new works."

Over 13 seasons, CTC and the New Play Workshop series, funded by The Roe Green Foundation, have hosted playwrights such as Lauren Yee, Anna Ziegler, Zayd Dohrn, Molly Smith Metzler, Nick Gandiello, Chelsea Marcantel, Charly Evon Simpson, and Noah Haidle, nurturing new work onto the stage and launching it into the industry. In addition to the numerous recent regional and off-broadway productions by NPW playwrights, Haidle's 2017 NPW Birthday Candles was set to open on Broadway this spring but has been pushed to a later date.

"With the NPW Series, we support the playwright. Period. We help facilitate the growth of the play in whatever stage of the development process it is in," Borba said. "And this mission will hold true for Heather's and Charly's plays, while we virtually explore and support the work of these two exceptional writers."

Please visit theater.chq.org beginning June 22 for updates on how to access Chautauqua Theater Company's 2020 Season including New Play Workshops, Brown Bag programs, Cocktail Hours and more.

