CM Performing Arts Center Announces Cast And Team For WEST SIDE STORY

CM Performing Arts Center has announced the cast of its upcoming production of WEST SIDE STORY, which kicks off Season 53 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre, running August 17 - September 8.

Helming the production is Martin Aviles, who returns as Director having directed CM's sold out 2016 run of West Side Story. He is joined by Daria DeGaetano as Choreographer, Kailey Schnurman as Music Director, and Kaitlyn Otto serving as Stage Manager.

CM Patrons might recognize Louis Bianco V and Laila Canelo as Calogero and Jane in last summer's A Bronx Tale. They return to the CM stage leading the cast as Tony and Maria!

Also leading the cast is Kevin Kareem (Bernardo), Camilla Montoya (Anita), and Jason Kopp (Riff).

Rounding out the rest of the triple threat cast are:

The Jets: Logan O'Leary (Action), Clayton Miller (A-Rab), Ollie Mauer (Baby John), Scott Wysocki (Snowboy), Stone Locke (Big Deal), Thomas H. Anderson (Diesel), Andrew Canese (Gee-Tar), Juliana Jagielo (Anybodys).

The Jet Girls: Julie Stewart (Graziella), Julianna D'Addario (Velma), Arianna McMorris (Minnie), Jessica Tusa (Clarice)

The Sharks: Alexander Yagud-Wolek (Chino), Lorenzo Hilliard (Indio), Khristian Romano (Anxious), Josue Ramos (Nibbles)

The Shark Girls: Briana Ude (Rosalia), Sapphyre Otero (Consuelo), Marilyn Parada (Teresita), Crystal Ishmael (Francisca), Deana Naja (Estella)

The Adults: Robert D DePersio Jr. (Doc), Michael Sherwood (Lt. Schrank), Kevin Todd (Glad Hand), Bill O'Leary (Officer Krupke), Brendan Noble (Officer Krupke on 8/24 Only)

Comments