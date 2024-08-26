CHRISTINE ANDREAS: PARIS TO BROADWAY Comes To Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Christine Andreas will close out the star studded season of Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, with her highly acclaimed new show Paris To Broadway. Andreas will transport you from LTV Studios in East Hampton to Paris and the streets of Pigalle, then to Manhattan and the Broadway stages that she and her husband, musical director Marty Silvestri, know so well. A guaranteed thrill of a way to close out the summer!

"Showcasing her vocals from the works of Charles Trenet, Oscar Hammerstein II, Irving Berlin, Burt Bacharach to Frederick Loewe and Alan Lerner, Christine Andreas transported mesmerized theatergoers on an enchanted voyage through the streets of Paris and then onto Broadway in a not so distant past world. A world that told stories of life beginning with Medieval troubadours of old and continuing on through to the 20th Century with singers such as Edith Piaf." ~ Broadway World

Christine Andreas has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Café Carlyle and 54 Below, garnering her the prestigious Mabel Mercer award and the 2016 Bistro Award for Ongoing Artistry in Concert and Cabaret. The NY Times has accused her of "electrifying her audiences, transforming them with pure alchemy and delicately killing with the sheer beauty of her voice... " On Broadway, this multiple-award-winning singer, actress, and two-time Tony nominee starred as Jacqueline in the revival of La Cage aux Folles with Kelsey Grammer, and created the role of Marguerite St. Just in The Scarlet Pimpernel. She captured theatergoers' hearts as Eliza Doolittle in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony Nomination) and On Your Toes (Tony Nomination). National audiences remember her portrayal of Margaret Johnson in a much-acclaimed national tour of The Light in the Piazza.

Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone, presents a roster of the world's best cabaret and Broadway artists in the intimate, funky and unique environs of a reconfigured, industrial television studio - complete with state-of-the art lighting and audio merging with the romantic ambiance of cafe table seating, modular staging and a gorgeous Baby Grand; all combining for an up-front, live encounter with legendary songs and songwriters as interpreted by today's finest performers. In addition to Christine Andreas, this summer's shows starred Anna Bergman, Steve Ross and Karen Murphy, Tovah Feldshuh, Sal Viviano, Jeff Harnar, Karen Akers, Mark Nadler and KT Sullivan.

Christine Andreas: Paris to Broadway

Marty Silvestri, Musical Director

Saturday, August 31 at 7:30PM

Tickets $50 in advance, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80

