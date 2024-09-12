Bay Street Theater to Host Two New Fall Acting Workshops for All Ages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present additional Fall 2024 workshops to be instructed by casting veteran/producer SJ Allocco-St. Germain: On-Camera Commercial Workshop and Book the Job with Improv:-Co-Star Film/Television.



Said SJ Allocco-St. Germain: "I always love meeting new faces of actors whose path I haven't crossed yet. Teaching at Bay Street has certainly connected me with so many talented folks who are newcomers to acting or seasoned professionals who want to hone their craft"



To enroll, please visit https://www.baystreet.org/education/adult-classes/, their Box Office Tuesday - Saturday from 11 AM to 5 PM, or contact us 24/7 at BayStreet.org. If you would like more information on any classes, please contact Allen O'Reilly at allen@baystreet.org.



The two additional Fall Workshops are:

On-Camera Commercial Workshop

Saturday, November 9th

Instructor: SJ Allocco-St. Germain

10:00-12:00pm

Adults 18 and up

$100.00

Commercials can be one of the most lucrative jobs in the entertainment industry, and SJ Allocco-St. Germain is here to help you book them!

By taking you through the various steps of auditioning for on-camera commercials, SJ will teach you how to:

· break down commercial copy

· increase your improvisational skills

· improve basic on-camera techniques

· become more confident on camera

· work seamlessly with cue cards

· nail one-liners

· shine in non-speaking auditions

· sharpen your comedic timing

· assess your marketability and create a “brand” for yourself

· design a self-tape set-up that will make your auditions stand out

· curate a closet of commercial looks to have on hand for any addition

The class will culminate in a mock audition where the students will all read for a commercial and find out why they did or did not book the job. One-on-one time with SJ will also be spent on headshots and resume critiques.



And,



Book the Job with Improv:-Co-Star Film/Television

Saturday, November 23rd

Instructor: SJ Allocco-St. Germain

10:00-12:00pm

Adults 18 and up

$100.00

What does it take to book the job? The audition – arguably the most important part of the process. With her use of improv techniques, Casting Director and Producer SJ Allocco-St. Germain will teach you how to trust your instincts, hone your technique, and use these skills for both the an-room audition and self-tape. By the end of this workshop, you will not only gain a better understanding of yourself and your craft but also know how to land the job over and over again.



About the instructor

SJ Allocco-St. Germain is a casting director who began her casting career 13 years ago as a casting assistant working on hit shows, including "Orange is the New Black" and "Girls." She quickly worked her way up to associate casting director, where she played an active role in casting an impressive range of TV shows and films, including "The Sex Lives of College Girls," "Dickinson," "Glow," and the Oscar-nominated films, "Can You Ever Forgive Me" & "American Fiction." SJ's most recent title in the casting world is casting director. Some of her casting director projects include projects for NETFLIX, AMC, PEACOCK, AMAZON STUDIOS. SJ co-founded a production company, Tiny Office Productions (TOPS), expanding upon her casting success. "Love…Reconsidered" is the first feature under TOPS' banner, which premiered in February 2024 (Amazon Prime/Apple TV). Allocco also cast the project, with Haller-Silverstone scripting the romantic comedy feature. Their next project, the comedy feature "Miracle on 74th Street", will be released theatrically in 2025. Three additional film projects are slated for 2025-2026.

Comments