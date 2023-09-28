Bay Street Theater Unveils Lineup for ALL STAR COMEDY Series in October

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has revealed the hysterical line-up for the second iteration of this season's ALL STAR COMEDY series set for Friday, October 27, at 8 pm. The series, now celebrating its 13th successful season will follow up a nearly sold-out performance on September 9 with a new lineup including host JP Justice, and performers Tracey Carnazzo and Kevin Israel.



Throughout the 90's host JP Justice's stand-up routine has garnered television appearances on The Original Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam, BET's Comic View, Showtime at the Apollo, and Uptown Comedy Club. JP knows his brand of comedy was cultivated in the urban comedy scene but reaches a universal audience. This talented comedian has headlined nights at the famous Caroline's on Broadway, The Improv, and Laugh Factory as well as hosting weekly at the highly elite Dangerfield's Comedy Club. He has opened for artists such as Chris Rock, Paul Mooney, Bernie Mac, The Wayans Bros. Tommy Davidson, and many more (see resume). JP JUSTICE also received awards from HBO's Comic Relief benefit for Dedication to the Homeless and A.W.E. (Advance Weekly Entertainment) for the best comedian on Staten Island 2007.



Currently, JP Justice considers himself to be a comedy historian and coach for the new and younger comics coming up in the industry, which led to him writing the 1st how-to book in the urban comedy genre “Set – Breaking Down the Elements Of Urban Stand Up Comedy” that debut #9 best seller in Amazon's Sales in 2012.

Tracey Carnazzo

Comedian Tracey Carnazzo hosts the podcasts "Teen Mom Trash Talk", "90 Day Fiancé Trash Talk" and "Catfish Trash Talk", which sit on the podcast top charts. Tracey has performed at the New York Comedy Festival, New South Comedy Festival, Free Standup Festival, Skankfest, Asheville Comedy Festival, Cola Comedy Con, and Oak City Comedy Festival. She has been featured on SiriusXM's "The Bonfire", "Jim & Sam" and "Tell Me Everything". Tracey can be seen on Elite Daily, Refinery 29, Bravo, MTV, FX, Hulu and VICE. You can hear her as a guest on various comedy podcasts. Tracey is a regular at NYC venues and performs all over the country.

Kevin Israel

Kevin Israel has worked with some of the top acts in the nation. He was recently featured on Kevin Hart's LOL Network and he is a USA Today Storyteller. Kevin has guest-hosted the Sirius Satellite Radio "RawDog" comedy morning show and he won the prestigious Gilda Radner's Laugh-off in 2013. Kevin was a star of the viral hit, “Gym Clowns” which has been viewed 3.3 million times and has contributed to Perez Hilton and TMZ. His comedy album, #TheStruggleIsrael is currently being played on Sirius/XM's comedy channels.

Joseph Vecesey



ALL STAR COMEDY has been led by comedian Joseph Vecsey since its 2010 inception. The series has been headlined by stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike and has grown to become the East End's premiere live comedy series. Bay Street is thrilled to have its side-splitting comedy back on its stage!

Joseph Vecsey is a New York-based comedian. Vecsey has been selected as one of Comedy Central's Comics To Watch, has toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, and has worked as co-producer on Sandler's Netflix special, 100% Fresh. He is also known for producing Netflix's "The Wrong Missy" and "Home Team" in which he also co-stars. The most recent films he's written jokes for and produced are Adam Sandler's "Murder Mystery 2" and "You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah".

Tickets are $35 and $45 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays up until the time of show, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For a full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.

