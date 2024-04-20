Southampton Arts Center to Presents TRU by Jay Pressor Allen in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Southampton Arts Center will present TRU by Jay Pressor Allen, directed by Will Pomerantz, and starring Patrick Christiano. Performances will be held on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

Literary legend Truman Capote finds himself a social outcast overnight alter betraying the secrets and trust of some high society confidantes in his new novel Answered Prayers. Alone in his luxurious New York apartment on Christmas Eve 1975, he drunkenly contemplates fame, literature, and his unfulfilled life.

Adapted from the words and works of Truman Capote, it is set in the writer's New York City apartment at 870 United Nations Plaza the week before Christmas 1975. An excerpt from Capote's infamous unfinished roman a clef, Answered Prayers, recently has been published in Esquire and having recognized thinly veiled versions of themselves, Manhattan socialites such as Babe Paley and Slim Keith turn their backs on the man, they once considered a close confidant. Alone and lonely, Capote - soothing himself with pills, vodka, cocaine, and chocolate truffles - muses about his checkered life and career in what is essentially a two-act monodrama.

Patrick Christiano has been a realtor in East Hampton for over three decades. He is also a theater critic, journalist, actor, and the Publisher of TheaterLife.com, a website for Theater buffs covering Broadway and Off- Broadway Theater. A member of both the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle, Mr. Christiano hosts SPOTLIGHT on the Arts: An entertainment show on LTV, channel 20 in East Hampton, where guests discuss their projects and process.

Patrick played Truman Capote in Jay Presson Allen's one-person play, TRU, at Player's by the Sea in Jacksonville, Florida. He wrote My Lessons from Dogs, which he performed, as a benefit for ARF at Guild Hall in East Hampton. He also played the realtor in a reality TV series called “My Big Redneck Wedding,” set in East Hampton. His NYC acting credits include Richard in Harold Pinter's The Lover, Silva in Tennessee Williams' 27 Wagons Full of Cotton (Curtain Up said, “Christiano has magnetic stage presence”), Felix in Bill Manoff's The Owl & the Pussycat and Touchstone in Shakespeare's As You Like It. His celebrity interviews include Charles Busch, Vanessa Redgrave, Diane Paulus, Kathleen Battle, Robert Horn and many more.

Will Pomerantz has directed and developed new plays and musicals with such theatres as The Guthrie, American Repertory Theatre, 2nd Stage, Playwrights Horizons, The Public Theatre, Hartford Stage, New York Theater Workshop, The Signature Theatre, The Kennedy Center, Soho Rep, Culture Project, The Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Studio Theatre, The Mark Taper Forum, and Ensemble Studio Theater. He has directed world premieres by such playwrights as John Guare, David Auburn, Craig Lucas, Kia Corthron, David Lindsay-Abaire, Stephen Belber, Noah Haidle, Linda Cho, and Kira Obolensky. Will is currently Associate Artistic Director for Bay Street Theater, where he has directed The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Ragtime, and his newly envisioned production of Evita. As playwright, his scripts include both plays and books for musicals, including This Side of Paradise, For the Last Time and About Love, which have been produced in New York and regionally.-

Tickets are available at the button below or by calling 631 283-0967. For discounted group ticket sales, contact info@southamptoncenter.org

ABOUT SOUTHAMPTON ARTS CENTER

Southampton Arts Center is committed to community building through the arts. We present and produce inspiring, inclusive, socially, and regionally relevant programs across all disciplines – welcoming, connecting, and collaborating with the diverse members of New York's East End community and beyond.

SAC is a not for profit 501(c)(3) organization.

For more information about Southampton Arts Center, located at 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton, New York 11968, visit southamptonartscenter.org or call 631.283.0967.

Follow SAC on Facebook and Instagram @southamptonartscenter