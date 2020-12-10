Bay Street Theater Scenes and Monologues Acting Classes For Teens And Adults Begin January 27

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the online acting workshop Scenes and Monologues from Shakespeare, an intensive rehearsal of Shakespearean scenes and monologues, begins Wednesday, January 27. The eight-session workshop is held online via Zoom on Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. through March 17. Registration is $200 for adults and kids ages 13 and up; payment plans are available.

Registration fees can also be paid for with a Bay Street Gift Card, making it a wonderful gift idea. For additional information, contact Director of Education & Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, at allen@baystreet.org.

Scenes and Monologues from Shakespeare provides an intensive one-on-one setting for individuals to hone their reading and speaking abilities alongside a veteran Shakespearean actor; previous performance experience is not required. Participants will focus on one scene and one monologue selected from the works of William Shakespeare over the course of the eight-week workshop. Instructor Allen O'Reilly will guide the students through the principals of verse speaking, vocal production, and how to utilize Shakespeare's text to make strong acting choices, In addition, the course will provide background on Shakespeare's plays and how those works resonate in a contemporary context.

Allen O'Reilly is Director of Education and Community Outreach at Bay Street Theater. He has worked as an educator and professional actor for over thirty years, and has served as Artistic Director at Young Audiences of Atlanta, Education Director at Georgia Shakespeare and, most recently, Education Programs Manager at Cleveland Play House . While at Georgia Shakespeare, he directed touring productions of Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, Julius Caesar, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. He has acted at Cleveland Play House , Geva Theatre, Clarence Brown and the Alliance Theatre and was an associate artist at Georgia Shakespeare for twenty-four seasons. His television and film credits include Sleepy Hollow, TURN: Washington's Spies, Bobby Jones : Stroke of Genius, The Assassin's Code and The Enormity of Life.

Bay Street To-Go, Bay Street's virtual entertainment and education program, is an online platform that provides engaging live theater experiences for our audience and patrons, at a time when in-person programming just isn't an option. We are excited to bring our community this creative outlet in the form of Facebook streams, virtual sing-alongs on Zoom, or online education classes. While we continue to respect quarantines and mandatory lockdowns, we are eager to be able to explore this new online platform, and hope to keep it as a programming option at Bay Street Theater even when we're all able to gather together again under one roof.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.