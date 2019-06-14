Bay Street Theater And Guild Hall Present Free Community Event

Bay Street Theater and Guild Hall present Under the Stars, a free staged concert reading community event in Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor, NY on August 16 and 17 at 7 pm. The Romeo & Juliet Project, a new musical, features the music of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, with the book by Bradley Bredeweg. It will be directed by Scott Schwartz, Bay Street Theater's Artistic Director. Jamie Cesa and Bel Chiasso Entertainment are the producers for the show. Entry to the concert is FREE and no tickets are required. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics for a night of new musical theater on a balmy summer evening. Information about VIP seating will be announced soon.



The Romeo & Juliet Project reimagines the story of our star-crossed lovers using the power of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo's music to remind us what happens when we forget the impact of love, equality, and acceptance. The show brings the audience into the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona as the newly minted Chancellor Paris takes control and promises to return the city to its traditional roots and destroy the progressive resistance. This new musical is an intricate weaving of Benatar's and Giraldo's deeply emotional rock anthems and new songs, exploring the question - what does it take to regain a world where peace is possible?



Since 1979, Pat Benatar AND Neil Giraldo (Music) have formed one of the most successful partnerships in music history. During their four-decade career, they have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold over thirty million records worldwide, won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy awards and three American Music awards.



Their undeniable chemistry, Benatar's take no prisoners attitude and passionate mezzo-soprano vocal range with Giraldo's trail blazing work as a producer, guitarist and songwriter, created some of rock's most memorable hits. These include, "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is A Battlefield," "Promises In The Dark," "Heartbreaker," "Hell Is For Children," and "We Live For Love." Their musical career has endured for forty years and they continue to tour every year thrilling their fans everywhere.





