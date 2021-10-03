BWW Review: CABARET at The Argyle Theatre

Between college productions and the many local theatres on Long Island, it may seem there is always a production of the Kander and Ebb classic musical Cabaret running. However, when you have a wonderful production like the one at The Argyle Theatre, it indeed warrants another look. Excellently directed by Evan Pappas, who also serves as the theatre's Artistic Director, and Sara Brians, who also serves as Choreographer, this superb incarnation of the Tony winning musical runs at the adorable Babylon venue through October 24th boasting a stellar cast.

Set in Berlin in the 1920's, the tale centers on the nightlife at the Kit Kat Klub, a seedy cabaret, focusing on American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with Sally Bowles, a British performer at the club. Also highlighted is a romance between German boarding house owner, Fräulein Schneider, and Herr Schultz. And, of course, overseeing the action is the charismatic Emcee of the Kit Kat Klub.

Among the cast, Andy Tighe is charming (most of the time) as Cliff and has a great rapport with Dana Costello who is terrific as Sally. Indeed an audience favorite is Ms. Costello's renditions of "Maybe This Time" and "Don't Tell Mama" in act one showing fierce and natural talent. Additionally among the wonderful cast is Jon Peterson as the magnetic Emcee. Particularly performing the iconic opening number, "Willkommen", Mr. Peterson displays top-notch theatricality. Truth be told, the entire company is so talented and - as the emcee states- beautiful.

On Mr. Pappas' clever creative team, Audrey Vuong's set is well done making great use of the large stage. This combined with Sara Brians' energetic choreography make for a visually stunning, busy show. Indeed, this is enhanced by John Salutz atmospheric lighting and Tristan Raines stunning costume design.

And so, Cabaret is certainly another hit for the Argyle, the newest edition to the Long Island theatre scene. Even if you have seen it before, this production is well worth another visit. Remember... everything is beautiful at the cabaret!

Cabaret is presented at the Argyle Theatre of Babylon, Long Island, through October 24th. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call (631) 230-3500 or visit www.argyletheatre.com

Book by Joe Masteroff, Lyrics by Fred Ebb, Music by John Kander, Directed by Evan Pappas, Co-Directed and Choreographed by Sara Brians, Set Design by Audrey Vuong, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Costume Design by Tristian Raines, Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr., Wig Design by Peter Fogel, Hair & Makeup by Amanda Hansen, Stage Management by Alison Savino, Music Directon by Ethan Andersen.

Starring Luke Bernier, Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi, Dana Costello, Fred Frabotta, Nichole Forde, Zoe Gillis, Suzanne Grodner, Levane Harrington, Keeley Anne McCormick, Brian Owen, Jon Peterson, Carter Sabuda, Conor Stepnowski, Andy Tighe, Lilly Tobin, Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez