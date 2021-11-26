BWW Interview: Taylor Bloom And Benjmain Cooley of THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY at NYCB Theater At Westbury

Benjamin Cooley; Taylor Bloom

Photoa??a??a??a??a?? a??a??Courtesy of Lane Peters

Taylor Bloom and Benjamin Cooley are currently touring the country starring as the legendary title duo in The Simon and Garfunkel Story. On November 19, the production made a stop at the NYCB Theater in Westbury, NY where I had the honor of seeing the show and interviewing its stars.

Taylor and Ben, Thank you so much for taking the time for this Interview!

NP: Welcome back to the stage! How does it feel to be back on stage after so long? Are you excited to be back?

TB: It is amazing to be back. Not only is it great to be in front of an audience again (and what an audience we have!) but it's so awesome to be back with our amazing band. We are great friends and we love to play the show together. We are having a great time on stage every night and the show is tighter than ever.

NP: The Simon and Garfunkel Story has been touring all around the world for many years now. Please tell us how you got involved with this production? What drew you to your role?

TB: When I first moved to NYC after college, I was living in a friend's apartment in midtown. I

Taylor Bloom

saw the listing, borrowed another friend's guitar and set about learning the parts for The Boxer. I've been playing guitar for 15 years now, but for much of that, my interest was passive, like a hobby. Fortunately, the music I liked to play had taught me the basics of fingerpicking and somehow I booked the job! What a treat it's been over the years.

NP: What was the audition process like for you? What was your audition song(s)?

TB: Because of the precise requirements of the show, they asked for specific Simon and Garfunkel tunes to be prepared. I labored over the intro to The Boxer and found out in the audition that someone else plays it! Throughout the day of callbacks, I was paired up with numerous "Arts", pairs were dismissed until it was me and my Art and one other pair. About a week later, I got the call.

NP: Were any of Simon and Garfunkel's songs/harmonies daunting for you to learn?

TB: Each and every one! Simon and Garfunkel didn't invent folk harmonizing, but they sure perfected it. That, plus nailing down Simon's intricate guitar parts, presented quite a challenge. After all these years though, I feel a certain ownership over the material. Certainly they're not my songs, but with a vocalist like Ben Cooley to sing with and over 200 shows under my belt, I'm familiar enough to feel totally comfortable now.

NP: On November 19, 2021, you will be performing at the NYCB Theater at Westbury (formally known as Westbury Music Fair). You're a hop, skip and jump away from Simon & Garfunkel's, home borough of Queens, NY. What went through your mind when you learned you would be performing in NY? How will performing in NY influence your performance?

BC: Well not only is it Simon & Garfunkel's home but also mine! I was born and raised in Queens so I'm definitely excited for all my friends and family to come see the show. When I learned we would be performing in NY I was a little nervous, knowing that Simon & Garfunkel are from there, because I want to do the group justice in their hometown. I'll try not to let the pressure and excitement affect my performance too much, as part of being a professional is delivering a consistent show no matter what; but I know it's going to be a blast!

NP: What is your favorite Simon and Garfunkel song(s) to perform?

Benjamin Cooley

BC: I think mostly in part to it being an amazing song, but also where it falls in the show, I think it has to be America. When the opening riff is played you can feel the audience melt, it is a true pleasure.

NP: Has Paul Simon or Art Garfunkel had a chance to see the show?

BC: They might have had a chance or two, but as to whether or not they have come to see the show I don't think so. If they ever did I would be honored!

NP: You will be touring with The Simon and Garfunkel show well into 2022. This leg of the tour concludes in Niagara Falls in April. What is next for you?

BC: I've been with this show since 2018 and I'm ready to take another step in my life, so after I'm finished with the tour I'm actually planning on going to a graduate bible school!

Thank you again for taking the time to let me interview you both. The Simon and Garfunkel Story will be continuing to tour across the country until April 22, 2022. You can catch the amazing performances of Taylor Bloom and Benjamin Cooley by purchasing tickets here.

http://www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com/tour-dates/