Review: The Gateway Playhouse's Production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is a 'Wonder of Wonders'

60 years ago, Fiddler on the Roof opened on Broadway establishing the tradition of putting on great theater. Its iconic and layered story and themes are still relevant today. Luckily for Long Island, The Gateway Playhouse continues this tradition with their current production.

Based on the stories by Sholem Aleichem, Fiddler on the Roof tells the story of Tevye, the dairyman, his wife Golde, and their five daughters as they navigate the timeless themes of tradition vs. modernity and finding joy amongst suffering. The musical takes place in a small Russian shtetl, Anatevka, in 1905. At that time, Russia was an empire ruled by Tsar Nicholas II, who firmly believed in absolute rule. Following in his father’s footsteps, Nicholas II continued to enact extreme, anti-Semitic policies from spreading anti-Jewish propaganda to executing pogroms (organized killings of minorities). The fictional village of Anatevka is an amalgamation of what life was like in the Pale of Settlement, where most of these pogroms occurred. In 1905 alone, the year Fiddler takes place, 1,500 Jewish citizens lost their lives due to six pogroms; that’s an average of 28 people per week. This is a prime example of why dictatorships are wrong, even if it’s for just one day!

Why provide this history lesson? Because we must learn from history. History definitely repeats itself and we must do everything in our power to prevent bad history from reoccurring. By spreading the word, others will learn. Mounting productions of Fiddler on the Roof helps spread the word and it’s important that that continues. If you see The Gateway Playhouse’s production, not only will you be enlightened by history, you will have a fantastic night out at the theater and understand why Fiddler on the Roof is one of the greatest musicals of all time.

Back in 2009, I had the pleasure of seeing director/choreographer Keith Andrews work his magic by turning Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, an average Broadway show, into a triumph. Now 15 years later, (I’m still trying to figure out where that time went), Andrews continues his master class on theatrical magic. Andrews has compiled a magnificent cast and crew to bring this production to life. The choreography by Andrews and co-choreographer James Monroe Stevko is amazingly energetic. Especially during “Tradition”, “To Life (L’Chaim!)”and “The Bottle Dance”. Scenic Designer Michael Boyer is brilliant and literally transports you to Anatevka. I loved his beautifully painted backdrops and scenery that truly echoed the original 1964 Broadway production’s poster artwork. Fiddler on the Roof’s score is one of Broadway’s greatest (ranked #1 by The Saturday Evening Post). Here it is showcased by the fantastic pit orchestra under the direction of Keith Levenson. The sound and skill of this orchestra was truly incredible; a 5-piece orchestra had the power and sound of a 20-piece orchestra. A shout out also must be given to the immensely talented Samuel Gray who has double duty playing violin in the pit and playing the eponymous Fiddler on stage.

Bruce Winant gives a tour de force performance as Tevye; he is perfection. He captures the heart of Tevye and truly connects with the audience. Winant is so captivating, he received a round of applause upon his entrance at the top of Act II; that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that happen in theater and it is well deserved. Abby Lee was charming and hysterical as Golde. Winant and Lee have strong chemistry together; their performance of "Do You Love Me?" is a highlight. The daughters Tzeitel (Leah Mossman), Hodel (Ruthy Froch), Chava (Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb), Shprintze (Addison Wasylyshyn) and Bielke (Sophia Da Costa-Wilson) were all superb. The roles of Shprintze and Bielke are shared with Giada Longo and Sonnie Betts respectively. Other notable performances were made by Justin R.G. Holcomb as Lazar Wolf, Nikita Burshteyn as Perchik, and Oliver Prose as Motel. Prose is comedy gold as the anxiety-ridden tailor and has a fantastic singing voice. His performance of “Miracle of Miracles” became the standout number of the evening, which is no easy feat with songs like “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset”.

The Gateway Playhouse’s production of Fiddler is truly phenomenal and it could not have come at a better time. It is a fitting tribute to lyricist Sheldon Harnick, Topol (who played Tevye in the film and on stage), and Norman Jewison (director of the film adaptation), whom all passed away within the past year. The show also gives us the opportunity to reflect on the importance of family, embrace finding joy at times of peril, and endure resiliency. The Gateway Playhouse’s Fiddler provides a poignant example with their hauntingly beautiful scene featuring the Sabbath Prayer. With dangerous conditions happening outside the family home, we have the family, in house, demonstrating resiliency by celebrating the eve of Shabbat. Tevye, Golde and the people of Anatevka pray “May the Lord protect and defend you. May the Lord preserve you from pain. Favor them, Oh Lord, with happiness and peace. Oh, hear our Sabbath prayer. Amen.” We live in perilous times right now world-wide and like Tevye and the people of Anatevka, we must remain resilient. Do yourself a favor and go see The Gateway Playhouse’s “miracle of miracles” production of Fiddler on the Roof.

