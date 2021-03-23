Allen O'Reilly Appears In THE ENORMITY OF LIFE Premiering April 6

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that Bay Street's Director of Education & Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, appears in a new film, The Enormity of Life, scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, April 6.

The dark comedy, starring Breckin Meyer and Emily Kinney, and directed by Eric Swinderman, will debut on Apple TV, Google Play, FandangoNOW, and Vimeo on Demand. The film is produced by Shoreline Entertainment and Anhedonia Pictures, LLC.

The Enormity of Life follows a middle-aged man ( Breckin Meyer ) who, on the verge of ending his own life, receives a timely and substantial inheritance. His newfound fortune coincides with a likable young woman ( Emily Kinney ) and her precocious young daughter (Giselle Eisenberg) entering his pleasure-free life. As his feelings for them grow, his plan to have the money go toward caring for his abusive, mentally disturbed mother starts going by the wayside. What unfolds is a tender comedy about misery and a heart-wrenching drama about the things that make us reluctantly laugh.

"The timing is very right for the release of this quirky, off-beat, romantic comedy," says Allen O'Reilly . "I play an obnoxious attorney who turns out to have a heart of gold!"