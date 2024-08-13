A TOUCH OF VEGAS Parody Lounge Act is Coming to Bay Street in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present A TOUCH OF VEGAS: THE SECOND COMING, a satirical lounge act parody starring Kyle Lopez Barisich and Genna Ryan, as "Trent and Trudy Lee," will make its East End Debute at Bay Street Theater on Saturday, September 21st, at 8 p.m.

Trent & Trudy Lee are the eccentric Christian crooner staples of the Las Vegas strip. After a suspiciously long, self-enforced, time apart social distancing, former Barbizon model Trudy Lee and reformed homosexual Trent are finally back together, sharing their hilarious showbiz tales from the conservative cabaret circuit and magical 80s medleys in a multimedia experience unlike any other.

After 30 years as a duo both on and off the stage, and a setlist of favorites like "Conga," "All Night Long," and "We Don't Have to Take Our Clothes Off," Trent and Trudy Lee are more than ready to show you a good time. And who knows, you just might get saved!

A TOUCH OF VEGAS is the creation of TV's Genna Ryan (YOUNG SHELDON, KENAN) and Broadway's Kyle Lopez Barisich (Raoul in the 25th Anniversary Broadway cast of PHANTOM, DEAR EVAN HANSEN).

Tickets are $37 - $47 in advance of $47 - $57 "day of" and can be purchased 24/7 at BayStreet.org, at the Box Office from 11 AM to 5 PM daily, or by calling 631.725.9500.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

Comments