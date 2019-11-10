A Sing-A-Long With Alan Muraoka Comes to Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Sing-A-Long with Alan Muraoka featuring Sesame Street songs and puppeteers on Sunday November 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Ticket prices range between $20.00-$40.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Meet one of your favorite cast members from the beloved children's television series "Sesame Street.**" Alan Muraoka has played "Alan," the proprietor of Hooper's Store, for the past 21 years. The show features Alan, along with Sesame Street Muppeteers Jennifer Barnhart and Leslie Cararra Rudolph, in a high-energy sing-a-long featuring some of your favorite Sesame Street songs like "Sunny Days," "Sing," "Smarter, Stronger, Kinder," and many more. This interactive show is packed with songs that both parents and children will know and love.

With Sesame Street, Alan has performed concerts at Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and with the Boston Pops. He has appeared in seven Broadway shows; Aladdin, the revival of Pacific Overtures, Mail, Shogun: The Musical, My Favorite Year, the Tony-winning revival of The King and I (with Lou Diamond Phillips and Donna Murphy), and most notably Miss Saigon, where he played the lead role of the Engineer. His national tour credits include M. Butterfly, Miss Saigon, and two companies of the Lincoln Center production of Anything Goes. Regionally he was last seen in the Kennedy Center revival of Mame starring Christine Baranski and has performed at the Cincinnati Playhouse, Alliance Theatre, North Shore Theatre, Westport Playhouse, Berkshire Theatre Festival, & the Minnesota Opera. He is featured in the films, It Could Happen to You, and Day of Independence, a film by Academy Award winning director Chris Tashima. Television credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Louie, 30 Rock, The Late Show With David Letterman, Brotherhood, and The Tonight Show. Mr. Muraoka is a graduate of UCLA, where he received the Carol Burnett Musical Comedy Award for performance. He was also the 2004 recipient of the APEX Inspiration Award and the FCC's 2007 Role Model of the Year Award.





