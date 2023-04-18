Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Tickets On Sale At Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Performances began April 5, 2023 and end on April 30.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Get a first look at The Arkansas Repertory Theatre's production of "Little Shop of Horrors." The production runs for four weeks from April 5, 2023 and end on April 30.

Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405. Ticket prices range from pay-what-you-can to $65. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets at a special discounted rate by calling the Box Office. The Arkansas Rep also offer rush tickets at one hour before curtain of every performance.

Broadway choreographer and performer Stephanie Klemons will direct and choregraph the Arkansas Rep's production. Klemons has four Broadway musicals under her belt, including all three of "Hamilton" composer-lyricist Lin Manuel Miranda's Broadway works. Klemons served as Associate Choreographer of Miranda's "Hamilton" and "Bring It On: The Musical," as well as performing in Miranda's first Tony-winning Best Musical "In The Heights." Klemons also performed on Broadway in "IF/Then," which starred Idena Menzel ("Wicked," "Frozen," "RENT").

There's a new breed of plant in town - foul-mouthed... R&B-singing... carnivorous. And if Seymour doesn't stop "Audrey II," it just might take over the world! Don't miss a fresh, new vision of this ridiculous, beloved musical, from the Associate Choreographer of Broadway's "Hamilton." You'll laugh. You'll scream. You'll give up gardening for good. "Little Shop of Horrors" is rated PG-13 for adult situations and violence.

"Little Shop of Horrors" features a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. The musical is based on the film by Roger Corman, which featured a screenplay by Charles Griffith.

The production is sponsored by Wright Lindsey Jennings, with Cranford Co. and Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

The Arkansas Rep production will feature an ensemble of actors, both local and visiting, whose credits include TV, film, Broadway, regional, national and international tours, and Arkansas theatre. The cast includes Tara Tagliaferro (Nat'l/Int'l Tours: "Sister Act," "Grinch") as Audrey, Greg Laucella (Regional: "...Spelling Bee," "Miss Saigon") as Seymour, David LaMarr (Nat'l Tour: "Jersey Boys,") as Audrey II, Joey Calveri (Broadway: "Rock of Ages," "Wonderland") as Orin, Buzz Roddy (Off-B'way: "(A)loft Modulation;" Film: "Passing") as Mr. Mushnik, Alexis Richelle (Regional: "Beehive;" Tour: "Warriors Don't Cry") as Chiffon, Brianna East (Arkansas-native; The Rep: "Guys & Dolls") as Ronnette, and Claire Fossey (Arkansas-native; Regional: "In The Heights," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame") as Crystal. The company's team of understudies include Augustine Nguyen, Brian Earles, David Weatherly, and Janette Robinson.

Broadway performer and choreographer Stephanie Klemons ("Hamilton," "In The Heights," "Bring It On: The Musical," "If/Then") will direct and choreograph the Arkansas Rep's production. Music will be directed by Helen Gregory, scenery will be designed by Kate Field, costumes will be designed by Sully Ratke, lighting will be designed by Daisy Long, and sound will be designed by Luke Mitchell. Production Stage Management will be by Luisa Torres, assistant stage management will be by Kelli Cool, production assistance will be by Jess Klus, and assistant direction and choreography will be by Brian Earles. NYC casting was by Jason Styres.

The production is dedicated to the memory of William "Byl" M. Harriell, beloved community member and founder of Little Rock production company Bylites.

Performances run April 5-30, 2023, Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of performances can be found at Click Here.




