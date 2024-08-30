News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: A RAISIN IN THE SUN at TheatreSquared

𝘼 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙪𝙣 navigates the crossroads of home and hope

Aug. 30, 2024
Spotlight: A RAISIN IN THE SUN at TheatreSquared Image
Now - September 15, 2024 A RAISIN IN THE SUN WRITTEN BY Lorraine Hansberry DIRECTED BY DEXTER J. SINGLETON TheatreSquared | Fayetteville, AR Lorraine

Hansberry's timeless masterpiece unfolds on Chicago’s South Side, delving into the divergent dreams and conflicts within the Younger family across three generations. The play paints a vivid portrait of their struggle to retain dignity amidst a harsh and ever-changing world. With poignant depth, Hansberry's work continues to resonate as a searing testament of hope and inspiration.

“Arguably as well known today as it was epochal when it debuted in 1959…and like all great works, it has proved itself incessantly timely.” — The New York Times




