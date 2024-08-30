Spotlight: A RAISIN IN THE SUN at TheatreSquared

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Now - September 15, 2024 A RAISIN IN THE SUN WRITTEN BY Lorraine Hansberry DIRECTED BY DEXTER J. SINGLETON TheatreSquared | Fayetteville, AR Lorraine

Hansberry's timeless masterpiece unfolds on Chicago’s South Side, delving into the divergent dreams and conflicts within the Younger family across three generations. The play paints a vivid portrait of their struggle to retain dignity amidst a harsh and ever-changing world. With poignant depth, Hansberry's work continues to resonate as a searing testament of hope and inspiration.

“Arguably as well known today as it was epochal when it debuted in 1959…and like all great works, it has proved itself incessantly timely.” — The New York Times

Comments