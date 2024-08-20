News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Theatre Squared

Enjoy 𝘼 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙪𝙣: See T2's Timely Classic First

By: Aug. 20, 2024
Spotlight: A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Theatre Squared Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lorraine Hansberry's timeless masterpiece unfolds on Chicago’s South Side, delving into the divergent dreams and conflicts within the Younger family across three generations. The play paints a vivid portrait of their struggle to retain dignity amidst a harsh and ever-changing world. With poignant depth, Hansberry's work continues to resonate as a searing testament of hope and inspiration.

“Arguably as well known today as it was epochal when it debuted in 1959…and like all great works, it has proved itself incessantly timely.” — The New York Times

LATEST NEWS

Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL JR at Studio 42 & Co
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Begins Rehearsals
THE SOUND OF MUSIC & More Set for The Royal Players 2024-25 Season
MATILDA THE MUSICAL & More Set for The Young Players 2024-25 Season



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Shop Broadway

Videos