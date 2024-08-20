Spotlight: A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Theatre Squared

Based in Manila, which is just about as far northeast as you can go before driving into Missouri, Studio 42 & Co can be found fostering transformative experiences that nurture personal growth, creative expression, and collaborative skills in their young performers. This is true for their most recent production of SHREK THE MUSICAL, JR, which was presented in the Manila High School Auditorium August 1-4, and Directed by Executive Director Kennedy Joslynn Baker. Everyone from the young to young at heart was entertained by the humor, catchy songs, and relatable characters that graced the stage. We all had a great time.