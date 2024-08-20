Spotlight: A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Theatre Squared

Enjoy 𝘼 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙪𝙣: See T2's Timely Classic First
Lorraine Hansberry's timeless masterpiece unfolds on Chicago’s South Side, delving into the divergent dreams and conflicts within the Younger family across three generations. The play paints a vivid portrait of their struggle to retain dignity amidst a harsh and ever-changing world. With poignant depth, Hansberry's work continues to resonate as a searing testament of hope and inspiration.
“Arguably as well known today as it was epochal when it debuted in 1959…and like all great works, it has proved itself incessantly timely.” — The New York Times
Videos