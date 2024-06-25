SISTER AT JR. Comes to The Historic Royal Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Historic Royal Theatre will present the Young Players in their “divine” production of Sister Act JR. This production, made possible by our sponsorship with Everett Buick GMC, will open July 2024. The musical tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a high-spirited aspiring singer, who witnesses a murder and is forced to enter the Queen of Angels convent under witness protection.



Though Deloris Van Cartier is forced into the convent under witness protection, she quickly finds her place in the women’s choir. While Deloris does not share the faith and modesty of her fellow nuns, her newfound community of sisters offers her friendship and fellowship, and, in turn, Deloris teaches each woman how to raise her voice in beautiful praise. The choir’s new sound proves a big draw, attracting new worshippers at church services, sorely-needed donations, and community attention.

When:

Thursday, July 11th @ 7pm*

Friday, July 12th @ 7pm*

Saturday, July 13th @ 7pm

Sunday, July 14th @ 2pm

Thursday, July 18th @ 7pm*

Friday, July 19th @ 7pm

Saturday, July 20th @ 7pm

Sunday, July 21st @ 2pm

*Understudy performances are Thursday, 7/11 for Eddie Souther (Griffin Taylor) and Monsignor (Aubrey Nelson), Friday, 7/12 Mother Superior (Cadence Earles), Eddie Souther (Griffin Taylor) and Monsignor (Aubrey Nelson) and Thursday, 7/18 Mother Superior (Cadence Earles)

Where: The Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market, Benton, AR 72015

Based on the hit film of the same name, Sister Act JR. features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. The show opened on the West End in 2009, and a revised adaptation opened on Broadway in 2011 which received multiple Tony nominations, including “Best Musical.”

Stage & Music Directed by William Alverio

Choreography by Corley Bowman

Cast Members:

Spencer Steward (Deloris Van Cartier)

LJ Hobbs (Eddie Souther)

Alana Dunn (Mother Superior)

Maddie Welch (Mary Patrick)

Alyjaiyh Miles (Mary Robert)

Lacey Mansfield (Mary Lazurus)

Emma Hicks (Michelle/Mary Celeste)

Katie Morris (Mary Irene/Ernie)

Cadence Earles (Mary Stephen & Mother Superior US)

Abby Grace Neufer (Mary Theresa)

Lydia Madar (Mary Martin-of-Tours)

Brayden Armstrong (Curtis Jackson)

Griffin Taylor (Monsignor/TJ & Eddie Souther US)

Adrien Boles (Joey)

Clark Curtis (Pablo)

Logan McGrew (Curtis’s crew)

Aubrey Nelson (Curtis’s crew)

Marshall Taylor (Alterboy/Curtis’s crew)

James Wallace (Alterboy/Curtis’s crew)

Spencer Forga (Cop/Nun/Ensemble)

Kenzie Hunt (Tina/Nun/Ensemble)

Callie Crow (Nina/Nun/Ensemble)

Maggie Kennedy (Elle/Nun/Ensemble)

Allison Campbell (Nun/Ensemble/Mary Stephen US)

Skylar Fairley (Nun/Ensemble)

Charlotte Holman (Nun/Ensemble)

Kree Oxford (Nun/Ensemble)

Addy Cole (Nun/Ensemble)

Tynslee Turner (Nun/Ensemble)

Creative Team

Michelle Alverio (Production Manager)

Ava Tillery (Asst. Stage Director)

Bella Watkins (Stage Manager)

Abby Connell (Assistant Stage Manager/prop master)

Amy Armstrong (Parent Liaison)

Shelli Goldthorpe (Set Design)

Matthew Burns (Lighting Designer)

Angie Neufer (Director Of Marketing)

Michelle Alverio, Mary Armstrong (Costume Designers)

Susan Melton, Janice Coffman, & Taylor Wright (Costume Assistants)

Bree Coffman, Jonathan Armstrong, Austin Armstrong, & Lucy Holman (Tech)

Ticket Prices: $18: General Admission; $15: Seniors aged 60 and above, members of the military and College students with valid ID; $8: 12th Grade and below. Tickets are available at TheRoyalPlayers.Ticketleap.com.

