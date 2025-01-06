Review: PAGANS ON BOBSLEDS XXXI: RIZZ THE SEASON at The Public Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



My new-to-me favorite comedy troupe is now Red Octopus, who is bringing adult comedy to the masses. They are bawdy, a bit inappropriate, and super funny. We laughed and laughed at their holiday offering PAGANS ON BOBSLED xxI: RIZZ THE SEASON at The Public Theater in Little Rock Friday, December 20. The cast's sharp wit and impeccable timing had the entire audience in stitches, delivering a perfect mix of satire, absurdity, and holiday cheer. From clever skits to hilariously irreverent musical numbers, the performance was a nonstop ride of laughter. If you're a fan of edgy, smart humor, Red Octopus is a must-see!

Directed by Jason Willey and the cast, this is a true group effort that highlights the ensemble's brilliant creativity, seamless collaboration, and unique ability to push comedic boundaries. There was music, Christmas-themed spoofs, and original work that kept the night going bit by bit.

They began with a Cold Open and then went into their first musical number Pagans on Bobsleds. Throughout the evening, they spoofed Goodfellas (I’m told almost perfectly) with their rendition of Hoof-fellas. Also laced into the mix were different cast members writing letters to each other in the style of the Ken Burns Civil War show. I especially loved Max Churchwell singing I Need a Present in the style of I Need a Hero, and my favorite (and an audience favorite as well) was Jason Willey as the Old Lady in a wheelchair writing in her diary—this time telling a Santa story. The whole show cracked me up from beginning to end.

This troupe, started by Sandy Baskin, brings in an audience that I don’t normally see in the theatrical circuit. They have a following all of their own, which is fantastic. In fact, they are so popular that they had to bring in extra chairs for everyone to fit into the theatre. It’s refreshing to witness such diversity in the crowd, with people from all walks of life coming together to enjoy the unique flavor this troupe brings to the stage.

I was curious about the origin and spoke with Alli Clark Howland about this hilarious group.

Broadway World: How did the Red Octopus get their name?

Alli Clark Howland: I’m pretty sure the name comes from a coffee table and someone’s apartment in the 90s that looked like a red octopus. Our Matriarch Sandy Baskin was our heart and soul. She passed away in 2015 from cancer.

BWW: Why are shows like Red Octopus so important for Little Rock?

ACH: I think shows like Red Octopus are important, because it adds diversity in a new dynamic to the theater community. That’s so great in central Arkansas. We’re one of the longest running comedy troops in the south, and I think we keep that weird underground energy. We have so many great theaters in Little Rock. We’re honestly really lucky to have so many options. But aside from improv and stand-up there’s really no other strictly comedic avenue.

BWW: Do you guys have any future plans?

ACH: We are hoping to do more shows this spring. We used to do six shows a year, and it was a lot of work. And then after our matriarch, Sandy Baskin, passed away, we kind of slowed down in our productions. But I think it’s absolutely realistic to probably do four shows a year you know. We’re all volunteers with full-time jobs with kids and things.

BWW: How long have you been with the troupe?

ACH: I wanna say my first show was like February 2012? But, the first time I ever saw Red Octopus was in like 2008 at Easy Street.

BWW: How much fun is it doing these shows?

ACH: Omg. So fun. It’s like a drug. I’m just lucky that I get to be a part of the Red Octopus Legacy at all.

BWW: Well we can’t wait for the next Red Octopus show!

To find out all the upcoming events, check out their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/redoctopustheater.

CREATIVE CREW

Cast of Christmas Present: Courtney Beard, Max Churchwell, Jon Hatton, Alli Clark Howland, Courtney Speyer, Josh Strickland, Jason Willey, and Sarah Richardson (making her debut).

Written By: Sandy Baskin, Luke Rowlan, Jason Willey, Courtney Beard, Josh Strickland with additional material from the cast and the past.

Directed By: Jason Willey & The Cast

Sound Design & Editing By: Jason Willey & Alli Clark Howland

Original Music By: Kevin Macleod (imcompetech.com)

Light Magic By: Luke Rowlan

Decorations By: Luke Rowlan and Cast

