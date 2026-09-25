Review: MARIE AND ROSETTA at Arkansas Museum Of Fine Arts in Little Rock

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There are some artists whose influence is so deeply woven into American music that we know their sound even when we may not immediately know their names. Sister Rosetta Tharpe is one of those artists, and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is giving audiences the opportunity to learn more about this Arkansas-born musical trailblazer with George Brant’s MARIE AND ROSETTA, running through Sunday, September 27.

Directed by Fergie Philippe, who is also serving as an Artist-in-Residence at AMFA, MARIE AND ROSETTA stars Miki Gaynor as Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Selena Mykenzie Gordon as Marie Knight. With only these two women carrying the story, the production depends heavily on chemistry, personality and some serious musical talent.

Thankfully, Gaynor and Gordon have all three in abundance.

Before the performance began, Philippe came out to welcome the audience and give us some background on the remarkable woman at the center of the story. He asked for a show of hands from those who already knew about Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Only about half of the audience raised their hands, a response Philippe welcomed because it demonstrated the opportunity this production has to introduce more people to her legacy.

Philippe called Tharpe an “Arkansas legend” and the “Godmother of Rock and Roll,” explaining how her groundbreaking use of electric guitar with gospel music influenced the development of rhythm and blues and rock and roll. He connected her influence to generations of musicians who followed, including Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, Keith Richards and The Beatles.

His introduction gave us valuable context before meeting Rosetta through the play. Philippe described MARIE AND ROSETTA as the story of Tharpe and her longtime singing partner and close friend Marie Knight coming together and “discovering each other through music, through faith, and through love.”

Miki Gaynor as Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Selena Mykenzie Gordon as Marie Knight

Courtesy of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. Photography by Jason Masters.

Set in the 1940s, MARIE AND ROSETTA brings gospel superstar Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Miki Gaynor) together with the younger, more traditional Marie Knight (Selena Mykenzie Gordon) as Rosetta considers Marie for a new musical partnership. During a rehearsal, Rosetta encourages Marie to loosen up and embrace her boundary-pushing style, while Marie challenges Rosetta in ways of her own. As they sing, talk and test one another, the two women reveal their differences while discovering just how beautifully they connect through faith, friendship and music. And with Gaynor and Gordon bringing that relationship to life, it didn't take long for my starry-heart eyes to come out in full fangirl mode.

I am already in love with Miki Gaynor and Selena Mykenzie Gordon as performers, but seeing them together in MARIE AND ROSETTA took my admiration to another level. They made such a wonderful pair. Their singing, charisma and natural chemistry filled the stage, and I loved watching the differences between their characters slowly give way to this beautiful partnership.

Individually, both women are powerhouse performers, but together they are something else entirely.

Miki Gaynor as Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Courtesy of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. Photography by Jason Masters.

Gaynor embraces Rosetta's larger-than-life personality from the moment she enters. Her Rosetta knows who she is and isn't interested in apologizing for it. There is confidence in the way she moves through the room and humor in the way she tries to pull Marie out of her shell. She is playful, bold and determined, but Gaynor also allows us to see the vulnerabilities underneath Rosetta's confidence.

Gordon's Marie is an excellent counterbalance. At first, she is more reserved and cautious, particularly when Rosetta begins challenging her ideas about how gospel music should sound and be performed. Gordon gives Marie a sweetness without ever making her seem weak. There is strength underneath her hesitation, and as Marie becomes more comfortable with Rosetta, we get to watch more and more of that strength emerge.

Selena Mykenzie Gordon as Marie Knight

Courtesy of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. Photography by Jason Masters.

I especially enjoyed watching Gordon's Marie react to Rosetta. Sometimes she seems fascinated by her, sometimes amused, and sometimes completely unsure of what she has gotten herself into. Those reactions help build the relationship between the women just as much as the dialogue does.

Then they sing.

Oh my goodness.

Their voices are absolutely glorious together. The songs are not simply inserted between scenes to give the audience a concert; they become another way for Rosetta and Marie to communicate. Sometimes it feels like Rosetta is teaching Marie, while at other times Marie surprises Rosetta with what she can do. Eventually, we are watching two artists meet each other on common ground, and that progression is one of the great pleasures of the production.

Songs including “This Train,” “Rock Me,” “Down by the Riverside” and “Strange Things Happening Every Day” give Gaynor and Gordon plenty of opportunities to show off those powerhouse voices. Their harmonies are beautiful, but their charisma is just as important. They don't simply sing at each other; they play, challenge, encourage and respond to one another through the songs.

Courtesy of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. Photography by Jason Masters.

What I appreciated most about MARIE AND ROSETTA was how much it made me want to know more. I love when theatre entertains me and then sends me home curious. I wanted to listen to these women. I wanted to learn more about their lives and partnership. That curiosity, to me, is one of the best things a production based on real people can inspire.

Philippe's work at AMFA extends beyond directing this production. During his residency, the actor, director and playwright is participating in panels, teaching an audition master class and presenting his own original work. His residency allows him not only to create for AMFA but also to interact with the community through education and conversation.

MARIE AND ROSETTA is supported in part by Cardinal Counseling, Virgil L. Miller Jr., the Rebsamen Fund and Dr. Odell Nickelberry, with in-kind support provided by Roller Funeral Homes. AMFA's Children's Theatre and Performing Arts programs are supported in part by the Shubert Foundation and the McNatt family.

MARIE AND ROSETTA continues at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Performing Arts Theater through Sunday, September 27. Whether you come for the gospel, the Arkansas connection or simply to watch two charismatic women command a stage, Gaynor and Gordon give audiences plenty to sing about—and for this fangirl, plenty to make those starry-heart eyes shine.

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